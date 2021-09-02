Log in
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
Simonds Farsons Cisk : Kinnie teams up with Big Mat

09/02/2021
This summer, Kinnie, the Mediterranean Classic since 1952, has teamed up with Home and DIY superstore Big Mat Malta, to offer Kinnie loyal consumers the chance to win a voucher worth €250 to spend at the flagship Ta' Qali megastore.

The promotion is active on Kinnie and Diet Kinnie 1.5 litre and Kinnie, Diet Kinnie and Kinnie Zest 50cl PET bottles sporting the promotional label. At the back of each promotional label is a unique six-digit code that is to be entered online at the website, https://kinnie.com/bigmatcompetition/, with participants being notified immediately if their code is a winning code. All successful participants will be contacted and asked a skill question which they must answer correctly in order to claim the prize.

There are forty vouchers to be won with five winners being announced weekly. Promotion runs until end September and terms and conditions apply.

'Since the onset of Covid-19, many of us have been spending more time at home with family and friends and we believe this promotion is the perfect opportunity for us to offer Kinnie consumers the chance to embellish their homes and outdoor spaces,' said Mr Nicky Vella, Kinnie Brand Executive.

The Kinnie Big Mat promotional products are available in most leading stores and outlets across Malta and Gozo.

Kinnie, Diet Kinnie and Kinnie Zest are produced, marketed and distributed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net income 2021 3,33 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
Net Debt 2021 24,6 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 248 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Chief Financial Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Philip Farrugia Head-Group IT & Business Services
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC5.77%293
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.02%123 050
HEINEKEN N.V.2.92%64 064
AMBEV S.A.10.29%52 508
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.89%41 212
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-23.13%33 461