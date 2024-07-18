(Alliance News) - Simone Spa on Thursday reported that it has received information from the majority and controlling shareholder Giunima Srl that 55,000 shares, at an average price of EUR1.829 per share, for a total value of EUR100,572 have been raised on the market since February to date.

Since the last internal dealing disclosure, dated June 28, Giunima bought 1,000 ordinary shares, at a price of EUR1.90 per share, on the market on July 12, and another 1,000 ordinary shares, at a price of EUR1.83 per share, on July 17.

As of today, Giunima holds 3.9 million ordinary shares and 1.7 million shares with multiple voting rights, amounting in total to a 74.72 percent stake in total shares and 80.89 percent in terms of voting rights.

Simone is up 3.1 percent to EUR1.84 per share.

