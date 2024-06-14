(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Simone does best of all and rises 12 percent to EUR1.73 per share. The stock has given up 3.1 percent in the past month.

Siav also goes up, rising 9.4% to EUR2.80 per share. The stock has risen 18% in the last 30 days, but has lost 10% and 25% in the last six months and the last year, respectively.

LOSERS

Osai Automation System sits on the bottom giving up 7.8 percent to EUR1.06 per share. The company on Wednesday disclosed that it has acquired a EUR3.5 million order from one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers to refurbish a complete assembly and testing line for components for endothermic engine vehicles.

