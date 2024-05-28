Institutional Presentation

May 2024

Development of one of the largest business groups in Brazil

2

Other

JSP

Free Float

Holding

15.0%

59.0%

26.0%

1956

ESTABLISHMENT

Solid Culture and Values as the pillars of business development and long-termperpetuity

BUSINESS

RESTRUCTURING

DIVERSIFICATION

Independent companies

Creation of business units with

with dedicated management

and compensation aligned to

independent management

the goals and objectives of

Development of the largest portfolio

each business

of logistics services in the country,

serving CUSTOMERS and creating

2015

commercial alliances in ESSENTIAL

SECTORS of the economy

1980s/90s

2010

Other

Free Float

14.5%

55.1%

30.0%

IPO

Strengthening our capital structure and governance Sustainable development

and new avenues for growth

2020

67

YEARS

CORPORATE

RESTRUCTURING

ESTABLISHMENT OF SIMPAR

Culture, Values, and unique management model ensure agility in the execution of

strategic plans for a continuous cycle of TRANSFORMATION with value creation

Group of independent companies that are leaders in their segments with scale and footprint, present in diversified and resilient sectors

Companies: Foundations built for a new cycle

+51 thousand employees

8 independent companies

+1,000 customer service locations (stores,

dealerships, branches)

Customers in 80% of the economic sectors

1.4 million sqm storage capacity

+330 thousand operating assets

Geographic Footprint

Brazil

+9 countries

Present in every region

6 in South America, South Africa,

of the country

Mexico and Portugal

Positioning and strategic plans to create value Efficiency and profitability

Companies ready to extract the maximum potential from the foundations built

with no need for additional capital

#1 Leader in road logistics and largest integrated portfolio of logistics services

→ Continued consolidation (organic growth and M&As)

#2 Second largest car rental and fleet management and outsourcing company → The right fleet to serve customers and focus on operational efficiency

#1 Leader in the rental and sale of trucks, machinery and equipment → Strong growth with high rental returns in an emergent market

Development and maturation

Companies maturation, synergies and

possible strategic moves to add value

#1 Largest portfolio of light vehicle brands in Brazil → Continued consolidation and synergy capture

Digital bank with high potential to contribute to the group's development → Credit quality and low delinquency in a market to be explored

Concessions in social infrastructure services, logistics and urban mobility

  • Transformation of pre-operational assets into cash generators

Waste management, recovery and sanitation

→ Generating additional revenue and leveraging assets

Fleet outsourcing with drivers for the public and mixed economy sectors

→ Improvement of fleet control with high standards of efficiency and transparency

3

4

Governance and People aligned with our Culture and Values to execute with efficiency and to achieve sustainable results

Qualified and highly experienced executives

Board of Directors

CEO

FERNANDO ANTONIO

SIMÕES

CFO and

People and

Risk Management,

Legal VP

Communications

IRO

Controllership

Culture

Compliance and Audit

VINICIUS JOSE

and Sustainability

DENYS MARC

SAMIR FERREIRA

JULIANA SIMÕES

ERIKA EGGERS

ZIVIERI RALIO

PAULA PEDRÃO

FERREZ

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

RAMON

GUSTAVO

GUSTAVO

JOÃO

PAULO ROGERIO

ANTONIO

FERNANDO

FERNANDO

ALCARAZ

MOSCATELLI

COUTO

BOSCO

CAFFARELLI

BARRETO

QUINTAS

QUINTAS

Executive Director

CICLUS RIO

GUILHERME

ADRIANA

DIAS

FELIPETTO

ATU

CICLUS AMAZÔNIA

MARCOS

LUIZ

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

TOURINHO

GOMES

GUILHERME

PEDRO

ADRIANO

ALESSANDRA

FELIPE

ANTONIO

GRÂOS PIAUÍ

SAMPAIO

ALMEIDA

ORTEGA

BAZARIAN

FRANCISCHINELLI

CAVALCANTI

WILTON

NEIVA

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

Adalberto

Fernando A.

Fernando A.

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Fernando A.

Adalberto

Denys

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Calil

Simões Filho

Simões

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Simões

Calil

Ferrez

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

(Chairman)

(Deputy Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

Independent Members

Independent Members

Independent Members

Independent Members

Brand Committees

Álvaro Novis

Paulo

Gilberto Xandó

Marcelo Castelli

Maria Fernanda

Paulo

Marcelo José

Augusto

dos Santos Teixeira

Ferreira e Silva

(Independent member)

Kakinoff

(Independent member)

(Independente)

Kakinoff

Marques da Cruz

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

GOVERNANCE

2009 2015 2023

Listed Companies - Novo Mercado

0 1 4

Boards

0 1 5

Committees

0 1 19

Culture and Values

'

Customer

People

Simplicity

Owner Attitude

Sustainability

Profit

5

SIMPAR: controls, directs and supports the execution of the business plans of its independent companies

IPO in 2010

14 years in Novo Mercado

~R$30 mn | SIMH3 ADTV

Consolidated - 1Q24 Annualized

Free Float

JSP

Other1

Simões Family Holding

R$ 36.6 bn

|

Net Revenue

26.0%

59.0%

15.0%

R$ 9.6 bn

|

Adj. EBITDA

R$ 360 mn |

Net Income

22,1%

71.9%2

34.2%

65.0%2

39.2%

60.1%2

79.4%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Integrated portfolio of logistic

Second largest car rental and

Leader in the rental and sale

services and leader in road

fleet management and

of trucks, machinery and

logistics in Brazil

outsourcing company in Brazil

equipment in Brazil

+26 k trucks, machinery

+245 k

+45 k trucks,

and equipment

vehicles

machinery and equipment

+1 thousand

254 RAC stores

62 dealerships

customers

+16 sectors

89 used-vehicle stores

4 k employees

+1.4 million

12 months | 17 months

15

17

storage area

(Average age RAC and GTF)

8 countries

6 k employees

11

6

33 k employees

4

3

6

One of the largest car

dealership groups in Brazil with the largest portfolio of brands

28 brands3

122 stores3

22 municipalities

4 k employees

Infrastructure and services concessions

CS Ports: +1.7 mn tons

handled in 1Q24 LTM

CS Highways:

+584 km of roads4

250 employees

Waste management,

recovery and sanitation

+12.5 k tons of waste treated per day

2 cities

+8 mm people served

1 k employees

Bank that contributes to the

Logistics and mobility services

development of the SIMPAR

for the public sector and

group's ecosystem

mixed-economy companies

R$ 889 mn

+28 customers

credit portfolio 1Q24

R$ 141 mn

+54 contracts

financial intermediation

revenue 1Q24 LTM

+4.6 k fleet

29.3%

+1.8 mn/year

basel index 4Q23

passengers transported

92 employees

3 k employees

Notes: (1) 13.1% of the shares are detained by the Simões Family and 1.9% are detained by Board Members, Directors and Treasury; (2) The stake informed above considers SIMPAR's direct stake in the subsidiaries and the position through derivatives referenced in common shares contracted by CS Brasil Holding e Locação S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIMPAR, according to the notice to the market released on 12/22/2023; (3) Considers the acquisitions of Nova Quality, Grupo Alta and Best Points; (4) Considers the amendment to the CS Rodovias contract that is pending the approval of precedent conditions to be effective

6

Diversified ecosystem in key sectors of the economy that ensure resilience and organic growth

  • Fleet Outsourcing with Driver
    • Passenger Transportation

• Waste management and recovery

  • Highway Operation

and maintenance

  • Terminal and port

warehousing

• Urban

• Rental of trucks,

mobility

machinery and

16

equipment

• Dealership network and

used vehicles stores

• Truck customization

and industrialization

  • Cargo Transportation
  • Commodity Logistics
  • Warehousing
  • Chartering
  • Urban Distribution
  • Intralogistics

• Financial

Services

• Authorized light vehicle

dealerships network

Best

• Automotive Services

Points

• Financing and Insurance

• Sales of parts,

tires and

• Rent a Car

accessories

• Fleet management and outsourcing

• Used-car sales

• Zero km contract

Food

Pulp and

Sugar and

Oil and

Automotive

Steel and

Sanitation,

Electrical

Agriculture

Consumer

Retail

Healthcare

Chemicals

Capital Goods

and Beverage

Paper

Alcohol

Gas

Mining

Water and Gas

Energy

Goods

7

Constant transformation of the group's scale

Gross Revenue - R$ bn

EBITDA¹ - R$ bn

CAGR

2009 - 1Q24 LTM

CAGR

25%

2009 - 1Q24 LTM

30%

EBIT¹ - R$ bn

Net Income¹ - R$ bn

CAGR

2009 - 1Q24 LTM

29%

Management model, scale and operational efficiency are pillars for a new cycle of consolidation and synergies from possible acquisitions

Financial Highlights

Gross Revenue - R$ mn

EBITDA¹ - R$ mn and Margin - %

+32%

+32%

Net Income¹ ² - R$ mn and Margin - %

LTM ROIC - Running Rate %

+0.8 p.p.

+56%

GROWTH AND SCALE

  • New contracts amounted to R$1 billion in 1Q24, with an average term of 40 months
  • Revenue growth of 25% in Asset Light and 41% in Asset Heavy operations year-on-year

CONTRACT MANAGEMENT

  • Powerful adjustment mechanisms with effective parametric formulas to maintain the planned profitability
  • Discipline and agility in adjusting contracts, terminating those with margins that are not commensurate with the cost of capital and the main inputs

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

  • CRA issue to extend the debt profile (R$1.75 billion with an average cost of CDI + 0.97% p.a.)
  • Lower average cost of debt (-4.2 p.p. 1Q24 vs. 1Q23)

Notes: (1)Number excludes the effect of write-off of capital gains allocated to the cost of asset sales; (2) Number excludes the impact of goodwill/capital gains on acquisitions

8

Increasing operational efficiency combined with a solid balance sheet leads to growing net profit and ROIC through 2024

Financial Highlights

Net Revenue - R$ bn

EBITDA¹ and Margin - R$ mn

+12%

+21%

Net Income¹ - R$ mn and Margin - %

LTM ROIC - %

Inflection point where

ROIC exceeds

cost of debt

GTF - HIGHER REPRESENTATIVENESS

  • 58% of total gross fixed assets in 1Q24
  • Higher GTF contribution leads to higher profitability and stability in consolidated results

RAC - INCREASED PROFITABILITY

  • Increase in monthly yield from 3.5% to 3.9% (1Q23 vs. 1Q24)
  • Increase in average daily rate from R$126 to
    R$130, with +12% increase in eventual rates (1Q23 vs. 1Q24)

USED VEHICLES - MAXIMIZING PRODUCTIVITY

  • Higher productivity per store: 36 vehicles sold per month per store, +29% vs. 2023
  • Improved pricing model:
    • Retail Discount of 5.3% vs. FIPE in 1Q24 (vs. 6.3% in 2023)
    • Wholesale: Discount of 16.1% vs. FIPE in 1Q24 (vs. 17.5% in 2023)

Notes: (1) Figures adjusted as disclosed by Movida

9

Consistent growth with profitability in rental confirms the sustainability of results in a market that is still emerging in Brazil

Financial Highlights

Net Revenue - R$ mn

EBITDA and Margin - R$ mn

+18%

+24%

Net Income and Margin - R$ mn

ROIC - %

RENTAL

GROWTH WITH PROFITABILITY

  • Backlog: R$14.0 bn (+11.8% vs. 4Q23)
  • Record capex deployed in the quarter:
    • R$1.8 bn in 1Q24 (+36% vs. 1Q23)
  • New contracts 1Q24:
    • IRR Spread: 12 p.p.¹
    • Average yield: 2.5%

DEALERSHIPS

  • Net Revenue 1Q24: R$671 mn (+37% vs. 4Q23)
  • EBITDA 1Q24: R$17.8 mn with a margin of 2.6% (vs. negative margin of 7% in 4Q23)

7.8 p.p.

Positive outlook for demand for trucks and

8.1 p.p.

machinery

6.3 p.p.

9.0 p.p.

+8%

9.3 p.p

Agricultural dealerships show signs of

improvement with gradual resumption of sales

and reduction of inventories

Notes: (1) IRR - cost of debt after tax at the end of 1Q24

10

