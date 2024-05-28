Institutional Presentation
May 2024
Development of one of the largest business groups in Brazil
Other
JSP
Free Float
Holding
15.0%
59.0%
26.0%
1956
ESTABLISHMENT
Solid Culture and Values as the pillars of business development and long-termperpetuity
BUSINESS
RESTRUCTURING
DIVERSIFICATION
Independent companies
Creation of business units with
with dedicated management
and compensation aligned to
independent management
the goals and objectives of
Development of the largest portfolio
each business
of logistics services in the country,
serving CUSTOMERS and creating
2015
commercial alliances in ESSENTIAL
SECTORS of the economy
1980s/90s
2010
Other
Free Float
14.5%
55.1%
30.0%
IPO
Strengthening our capital structure and governance Sustainable development
and new avenues for growth
2020
67
YEARS
CORPORATE
RESTRUCTURING
ESTABLISHMENT OF SIMPAR
Culture, Values, and unique management model ensure agility in the execution of
strategic plans for a continuous cycle of TRANSFORMATION with value creation
Group of independent companies that are leaders in their segments with scale and footprint, present in diversified and resilient sectors
Companies: Foundations built for a new cycle
+51 thousand employees
8 independent companies
+1,000 customer service locations (stores,
dealerships, branches)
Customers in 80% of the economic sectors
1.4 million sqm storage capacity
+330 thousand operating assets
Geographic Footprint
Brazil
+9 countries
Present in every region
6 in South America, South Africa,
of the country
Mexico and Portugal
Positioning and strategic plans to create value Efficiency and profitability
Companies ready to extract the maximum potential from the foundations built
with no need for additional capital
#1 Leader in road logistics and largest integrated portfolio of logistics services
→ Continued consolidation (organic growth and M&As)
#2 Second largest car rental and fleet management and outsourcing company → The right fleet to serve customers and focus on operational efficiency
#1 Leader in the rental and sale of trucks, machinery and equipment → Strong growth with high rental returns in an emergent market
Development and maturation
Companies maturation, synergies and
possible strategic moves to add value
#1 Largest portfolio of light vehicle brands in Brazil → Continued consolidation and synergy capture
Digital bank with high potential to contribute to the group's development → Credit quality and low delinquency in a market to be explored
Concessions in social infrastructure services, logistics and urban mobility
- Transformation of pre-operational assets into cash generators
Waste management, recovery and sanitation
→ Generating additional revenue and leveraging assets
Fleet outsourcing with drivers for the public and mixed economy sectors
→ Improvement of fleet control with high standards of efficiency and transparency
Governance and People aligned with our Culture and Values to execute with efficiency and to achieve sustainable results
Qualified and highly experienced executives
Board of Directors
CEO
FERNANDO ANTONIO
SIMÕES
CFO and
People and
Risk Management,
Legal VP
Communications
IRO
Controllership
Culture
Compliance and Audit
VINICIUS JOSE
and Sustainability
DENYS MARC
SAMIR FERREIRA
JULIANA SIMÕES
ERIKA EGGERS
ZIVIERI RALIO
PAULA PEDRÃO
FERREZ
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
RAMON
GUSTAVO
GUSTAVO
JOÃO
PAULO ROGERIO
ANTONIO
FERNANDO
FERNANDO
ALCARAZ
MOSCATELLI
COUTO
BOSCO
CAFFARELLI
BARRETO
QUINTAS
QUINTAS
Executive Director
CICLUS RIO
GUILHERME
ADRIANA
DIAS
FELIPETTO
ATU
CICLUS AMAZÔNIA
MARCOS
LUIZ
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
TOURINHO
GOMES
GUILHERME
PEDRO
ADRIANO
ALESSANDRA
FELIPE
ANTONIO
GRÂOS PIAUÍ
SAMPAIO
ALMEIDA
ORTEGA
BAZARIAN
FRANCISCHINELLI
CAVALCANTI
WILTON
NEIVA
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
Adalberto
Fernando A.
Fernando A.
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Fernando A.
Adalberto
Denys
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Calil
Simões Filho
Simões
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Simões
Calil
Ferrez
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
(Chairman)
(Deputy Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
Independent Members
Independent Members
Independent Members
Independent Members
▪ Brand Committees
Álvaro Novis
Paulo
Gilberto Xandó
Marcelo Castelli
Maria Fernanda
Paulo
Marcelo José
Augusto
dos Santos Teixeira
Ferreira e Silva
(Independent member)
Kakinoff
(Independent member)
(Independente)
Kakinoff
Marques da Cruz
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
GOVERNANCE
2009 2015 2023
Listed Companies - Novo Mercado
0 1 4
Boards
0 1 5
Committees
0 1 19
Culture and Values
'
Customer
People
Simplicity
Owner Attitude
Sustainability
Profit
SIMPAR: controls, directs and supports the execution of the business plans of its independent companies
IPO in 2010
14 years in Novo Mercado
~R$30 mn | SIMH3 ADTV
Consolidated - 1Q24 Annualized
Free Float
JSP
Other1
Simões Family Holding
R$ 36.6 bn
|
Net Revenue
26.0%
59.0%
15.0%
R$ 9.6 bn
|
Adj. EBITDA
R$ 360 mn |
Net Income
22,1%
71.9%2
34.2%
65.0%2
39.2%
60.1%2
79.4%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Integrated portfolio of logistic
Second largest car rental and
Leader in the rental and sale
services and leader in road
fleet management and
of trucks, machinery and
logistics in Brazil
outsourcing company in Brazil
equipment in Brazil
+26 k trucks, machinery
+245 k
+45 k trucks,
and equipment
vehicles
machinery and equipment
+1 thousand
254 RAC stores
62 dealerships
customers
+16 sectors
89 used-vehicle stores
4 k employees
+1.4 million m²
12 months | 17 months
15
17
storage area
(Average age RAC and GTF)
8 countries
6 k employees
11
6
33 k employees
4
3
6
One of the largest car
dealership groups in Brazil with the largest portfolio of brands
28 brands3
122 stores3
22 municipalities
4 k employees
Infrastructure and services concessions
CS Ports: +1.7 mn tons
handled in 1Q24 LTM
CS Highways:
+584 km of roads4
250 employees
Waste management,
recovery and sanitation
+12.5 k tons of waste treated per day
2 cities
+8 mm people served
1 k employees
Bank that contributes to the
Logistics and mobility services
development of the SIMPAR
for the public sector and
group's ecosystem
mixed-economy companies
R$ 889 mn
+28 customers
credit portfolio 1Q24
R$ 141 mn
+54 contracts
financial intermediation
revenue 1Q24 LTM
+4.6 k fleet
29.3%
+1.8 mn/year
basel index 4Q23
passengers transported
92 employees
3 k employees
Notes: (1) 13.1% of the shares are detained by the Simões Family and 1.9% are detained by Board Members, Directors and Treasury; (2) The stake informed above considers SIMPAR's direct stake in the subsidiaries and the position through derivatives referenced in common shares contracted by CS Brasil Holding e Locação S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIMPAR, according to the notice to the market released on 12/22/2023; (3) Considers the acquisitions of Nova Quality, Grupo Alta and Best Points; (4) Considers the amendment to the CS Rodovias contract that is pending the approval of precedent conditions to be effective
Diversified ecosystem in key sectors of the economy that ensure resilience and organic growth
- Fleet Outsourcing with Driver
- Passenger Transportation
• Waste management and recovery
- Highway Operation
and maintenance
- Terminal and port
warehousing
• Urban
• Rental of trucks,
mobility
machinery and
16
equipment
• Dealership network and
used vehicles stores
• Truck customization
and industrialization
- Cargo Transportation
- Commodity Logistics
- Warehousing
- Chartering
- Urban Distribution
- Intralogistics
• Financial
Services
• Authorized light vehicle
dealerships network
Best
• Automotive Services
Points
• Financing and Insurance
• Sales of parts,
tires and
• Rent a Car
accessories
• Fleet management and outsourcing
• Used-car sales
• Zero km contract
Food
Pulp and
Sugar and
Oil and
Automotive
Steel and
Sanitation,
Electrical
Agriculture
Consumer
Retail
Healthcare
Chemicals
Capital Goods
and Beverage
Paper
Alcohol
Gas
Mining
Water and Gas
Energy
Goods
Constant transformation of the group's scale
Gross Revenue - R$ bn
EBITDA¹ - R$ bn
CAGR
2009 - 1Q24 LTM
CAGR
25%
2009 - 1Q24 LTM
30%
EBIT¹ - R$ bn
Net Income¹ - R$ bn
CAGR
2009 - 1Q24 LTM
29%
Management model, scale and operational efficiency are pillars for a new cycle of consolidation and synergies from possible acquisitions
Financial Highlights
Gross Revenue - R$ mn
EBITDA¹ - R$ mn and Margin - %
+32%
+32%
Net Income¹ ² - R$ mn and Margin - %
LTM ROIC - Running Rate %
+0.8 p.p.
+56%
•GROWTH AND SCALE
- New contracts amounted to R$1 billion in 1Q24, with an average term of 40 months
- Revenue growth of 25% in Asset Light and 41% in Asset Heavy operations year-on-year
•CONTRACT MANAGEMENT
- Powerful adjustment mechanisms with effective parametric formulas to maintain the planned profitability
- Discipline and agility in adjusting contracts, terminating those with margins that are not commensurate with the cost of capital and the main inputs
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
- CRA issue to extend the debt profile (R$1.75 billion with an average cost of CDI + 0.97% p.a.)
- Lower average cost of debt (-4.2 p.p. 1Q24 vs. 1Q23)
Notes: (1)Number excludes the effect of write-off of capital gains allocated to the cost of asset sales; (2) Number excludes the impact of goodwill/capital gains on acquisitions
Increasing operational efficiency combined with a solid balance sheet leads to growing net profit and ROIC through 2024
Financial Highlights
Net Revenue - R$ bn
EBITDA¹ and Margin - R$ mn
+12%
+21%
Net Income¹ - R$ mn and Margin - %
LTM ROIC - %
Inflection point where
ROIC exceeds
cost of debt
GTF - HIGHER REPRESENTATIVENESS
- 58% of total gross fixed assets in 1Q24
- Higher GTF contribution leads to higher profitability and stability in consolidated results
RAC - INCREASED PROFITABILITY
- Increase in monthly yield from 3.5% to 3.9% (1Q23 vs. 1Q24)
-
Increase in average daily rate from R$126 to
R$130, with +12% increase in eventual rates (1Q23 vs. 1Q24)
USED VEHICLES - MAXIMIZING PRODUCTIVITY
- Higher productivity per store: 36 vehicles sold per month per store, +29% vs. 2023
- Improved pricing model:
- Retail Discount of 5.3% vs. FIPE in 1Q24 (vs. 6.3% in 2023)
- Wholesale: Discount of 16.1% vs. FIPE in 1Q24 (vs. 17.5% in 2023)
Notes: (1) Figures adjusted as disclosed by Movida
Consistent growth with profitability in rental confirms the sustainability of results in a market that is still emerging in Brazil
Financial Highlights
Net Revenue - R$ mn
EBITDA and Margin - R$ mn
+18%
+24%
Net Income and Margin - R$ mn
ROIC - %
RENTAL
GROWTH WITH PROFITABILITY
- Backlog: R$14.0 bn (+11.8% vs. 4Q23)
- Record capex deployed in the quarter:
- R$1.8 bn in 1Q24 (+36% vs. 1Q23)
- New contracts 1Q24:
- IRR Spread: 12 p.p.¹
- Average yield: 2.5%
DEALERSHIPS
- Net Revenue 1Q24: R$671 mn (+37% vs. 4Q23)
- EBITDA 1Q24: R$17.8 mn with a margin of 2.6% (vs. negative margin of 7% in 4Q23)
7.8 p.p.
• Positive outlook for demand for trucks and
8.1 p.p.
machinery
6.3 p.p.
9.0 p.p.
+8%
9.3 p.p
• Agricultural dealerships show signs of
improvement with gradual resumption of sales
and reduction of inventories
Notes: (1) IRR - cost of debt after tax at the end of 1Q24
