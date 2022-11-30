SIMPAR S A : 3Q22 Institutional Presentation

DEVELOPMENT of one of the largest business groups in Brazil
+65 years
2
SIMPAR: active in business development
Control, direct and if necessary support the execution of the independent companies' business plans
Before
Free
Other²
Free
Other¹
Float
Float
22.1%
6.0%
34.8%
0.2%
71.9%
65.0%
Leader in road
Second largest rent-a-car
logistics in Brazil
company in Brazil
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
Net Revenue
5,688
Net Revenue
8,630
EBITDA
989
EBITDA
3,470
Net Income
155
Net Income
815
Total Market Cap³
1.721
Total Market Cap³
3.223
SIMPAR Stake
1.246
SIMPAR Stake
2.035
JSP
Free Float
Simões Family
Other¹
Holding Company
27.1%
57.4%
15.5%
History
Total Fleet
Employees
+66 years
+271 k | ~R$ 28 bn
+40k
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
Consolidated
Net Revenue
21,095
EBITDA
6,480
Net Income
1,019
Market Cap³
6,306
Free
Other¹
Float
30.7%
0.8%
68.5%
72.8%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
4
4
Leader in rental and sale of trucks,
One of the largest authorized car
Concessions
Bank to foster
Services to state-owned and
machinery and equipment in Brazil
dealership networks in Brazil
SIMPAR's ecosystem
mixed-ownership companies
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
(R$ mn)
3Q22 LTM
Net Revenue
4,330
Net Revenue
1,931
Net Revenue
434
Net Revenue
65
Net Revenue
520
EBITDA
1,667
EBITDA
124
EBITDA
163
EBITDA
9
EBITDA
134
Net Income
532
Net Income
56
Net Income
27
Net Income
-6
Net Income
11
Total Market Cap³
13.471
SIMPAR Stake
9.303
Sagamar
Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding; (3) Updated in 11/29/22;
3
(4) CS Brasil's figures do not include the port terminals, highway and BRT operations that were added to CS Infra's figures, since the transfer of concessions from CS Brasil to CS Infra is being formalized
SIMPAR: Result of the TRANSFORMATION of all subsidiaries
Quality of strategic planning and discipline in execution with evolution of profitability
Last 12 years SIMPAR Consolidated - BRL billion
Amount to consolidate from M&As²
Gross Revenue
EBITDA
Net Income
Net Capex
CAGR
R$36 bn in 14 years
(2009-3Q22 Annualized)
30.3
1.4
7.7
0.2
0.4 0.1
Corporate → restructuring
¹
Movida and Vamos development
IPO →
IPO 2010 Base →
Notes: (1) Excludes non-recurring events arising from the price adjustment and financial expenses of acquisitions and write-off of goodwill on investments in the amount of BRL 123 million; (2) Considers acquisitions to be
4
concluded and which have not yet impacted the results
Investments in highly-liquid ASSETS for RESILIENT businesses
Modular fixed capital, flexible/adjustable to the moment/demand
Long-term contracts, good visibility of cash flows and inflation protection
Annual Evolution of Net CAPEX (R$ mn)
Does not include the payment for acquisitions
EBITDA
6,480
12,500
4,190
2,320
1.4x
higher
Guidance
A substantial part of the investments of the last 12 months has not yet
converted into revenue and results in the quarters corresponding to the period
Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA)
Running
rate
3Q22 Annualized
Net Debt / EBITDA
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.