  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SIMPAR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIMH3   BRSIMHACNOR0

SIMPAR S.A.

(SIMH3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-11-30 pm EST
8.050 BRL   +4.68%
11/10Transcript : SIMPAR S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10SIMPAR S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/05Transcript : SIMPAR S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
SIMPAR S A : 3Q22 Institutional Presentation

11/30/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Institutional Presentation

November 2022

1

DEVELOPMENT of one of the largest business groups in Brazil

+65 years

2

SIMPAR: active in business development

Control, direct and if necessary support the execution of the independent companies' business plans

Before

Free

Other²

Free

Other¹

Float

Float

22.1%

6.0%

34.8%

0.2%

71.9%

65.0%

Leader in road

Second largest rent-a-car

logistics in Brazil

company in Brazil

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

Net Revenue

5,688

Net Revenue

8,630

EBITDA

989

EBITDA

3,470

Net Income

155

Net Income

815

Total Market Cap³

1.721

Total Market Cap³

3.223

SIMPAR Stake

1.246

SIMPAR Stake

2.035

JSP

Free Float

Simões Family

Other¹

Holding Company

27.1%

57.4%

15.5%

History

Total Fleet

Employees

+66 years

+271 k | ~R$ 28 bn

+40k

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

Consolidated

Net Revenue

21,095

EBITDA

6,480

Net Income

1,019

Market Cap³

6,306

Free

Other¹

Float

30.7%

0.8%

68.5%

72.8%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

4

4

Leader in rental and sale of trucks,

One of the largest authorized car

Concessions

Bank to foster

Services to state-owned and

machinery and equipment in Brazil

dealership networks in Brazil

SIMPAR's ecosystem

mixed-ownership companies

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

(R$ mn)

3Q22 LTM

Net Revenue

4,330

Net Revenue

1,931

Net Revenue

434

Net Revenue

65

Net Revenue

520

EBITDA

1,667

EBITDA

124

EBITDA

163

EBITDA

9

EBITDA

134

Net Income

532

Net Income

56

Net Income

27

Net Income

-6

Net Income

11

Total Market Cap³

13.471

SIMPAR Stake

9.303

Sagamar

Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding; (3) Updated in 11/29/22;

3

(4) CS Brasil's figures do not include the port terminals, highway and BRT operations that were added to CS Infra's figures, since the transfer of concessions from CS Brasil to CS Infra is being formalized

SIMPAR: Result of the TRANSFORMATION of all subsidiaries

Quality of strategic planning and discipline in execution with evolution of profitability

Last 12 years SIMPAR Consolidated - BRL billion

Amount to consolidate from M&As²

Gross Revenue

EBITDA

Net Income

Net Capex

CAGR

R$36 bn in 14 years

(2009-3Q22 Annualized)

30.3

1.4

7.7

0.2

0.4 0.1

Corporate → restructuring

¹

Movida and Vamos development

IPO

IPO 2010 Base

Notes: (1) Excludes non-recurring events arising from the price adjustment and financial expenses of acquisitions and write-off of goodwill on investments in the amount of BRL 123 million; (2) Considers acquisitions to be

4

concluded and which have not yet impacted the results

Investments in highly-liquid ASSETS for RESILIENT businesses

Modular fixed capital, flexible/adjustable to the moment/demand

Long-term contracts, good visibility of cash flows and inflation protection

Annual Evolution of Net CAPEX (R$ mn)

Does not include the payment for acquisitions

EBITDA

6,480

12,500

4,190

2,320

1.4x

higher

Guidance

A substantial part of the investments of the last 12 months has not yet

converted into revenue and results in the quarters corresponding to the period

Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA)

Running

rate

3Q22 Annualized

Net Debt / EBITDA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simpar SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 22:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 957 M 4 370 M 4 370 M
Net income 2022 838 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 23 418 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 6,80%
Capitalization 6 296 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 35,0%
