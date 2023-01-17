SIMPAR S A : 4Q22 Institutional Presentation

DEVELOPMENT of one of the largest business groups in Brazil
+65 years
2
One of the fastest growing groups in Brazil with value creation
Gross Revenue CAGR of 31% in the last 5 years | Shareholder return of 28% p.a. in the last 5 years Control, direct and, if necessary, support the business plans
Free Other²
Float
22.1% 6.0%
71.9%
Integrated portfolio of logistics
services and leader in road
logistics in Brazil
+17,600 assets
Trucks, machinery and
equipment
+1,300 customers
+1 million sqm
Warehousing area
7 countries
Footprint
+16 Sectors
Diversification
Free Other¹
Float
34.8% 0.2%
65.0%
Second largest car rental and fleet management company in Brazil
+212,700
Vehicles
228
RAC Stores
87
Seminovos Stores
9 months | 19 months
Fleet age RAC and GTF
+1.1 million
New customers 9M22
Free Float
JSP
Other
Simões' Family Holding
27.1%
57.4%
15.5%
Free
Other¹
Float
30.7%
0.8%
68.5%
72.8%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
4
Leader in the rental and sale of
One of the largest car dealership
Bank that contributes to the
Logistic and mobility services to
Infrastructure, sanitation and
trucks, machinery and
groups in Brazil with the largest
development of the SIMPAR
state-owned and mixed-
service concessions
equipment in Brazil
portfolio of brands
group ecosystem
ownership companies
+38,600
+73
Stores
Trucks, machinery and
equipment
16
41
Cities
Dealerships
25
5
Brands
28% p.a.
in the last 5 years
Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding
3
Governance
Strategic planning defined by the Boards of Directors and executed by experienced and
committed people
Qualified and highly experienced executives
Solid corporate governance
CEO
FERNANDO ANTONIO SIMÕES
BOARDS OF DIRECTORS
GOVERNANCE
Executive VP of
Executive VP of
People and
Risk Management,
Legal Officer
Communication
Corporate Finance
Planning and
Controller
Compliance and Audit
and Sustainability
Culture Director
VINICIUS JOSÉ
and IRO
Management
SAMIR FERREIRA
Director
Director
JULIANA SIMÕES
ZIVIERI RALIO
DENYS FERREZ
ANTONIO BARRETO
ERIKA EGGERS
PAULA PEDRÃO
Adalberto
Fernando A.
Fernando A.
Álvaro
Augusto
Calil
Simões Filho
Simões
Novis
Marques da Cruz
(Chairman)
(Vice-Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Independent)
(Independent)
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Gilberto
Sylvia
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Xandó
Leão
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Independent)
(Independent)
2009 2015 1Q22
Listed Companies - Novo Mercado
0 14
BOARDS OF DIRECTORS
CEO
RAMON
ALCARAZ
CFO
GUILHERME
SAMPAIO
CEO
RENATO
FRANKLIN
CFO
EDMAR NETO
CEO
GUSTAVO
COUTO
CFO
GUSTAVO
MOSCATELLI
CEO
JOÃO
BOSCO
CFO
ANSELMO
TOLENTINO
CEO
PAULO ROGERIO
CAFFARELLI
CFO
FELIPE
FRANCISCHINELLI
CEO
ALESSANDRO
SOLDI
CFO
ANTONIO
CAVALCANTI
CEO
VACANT
PORTS
MARCOS TOURINHO
HIGHWAYS
ANTONIO PROTTA
CICLUS
ADRIANA FELIPETTO
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Paulo
José Mauro
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Kakinoff
Depes Lorga
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Independent)
(Independent)
Fernando A.
Adalberto
Denys
Marcelo José
Ricardo
Simões
Calil
Ferrez
Ferreira e Silva
Florence
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Independent)
(Independent)
SIMPAR's management team
Independent Members
0 14
COMMITTEES
0 119
4
Business transformation track record
Results evolution based on the quality of our strategic planning and discipline in execution
¹
2
Notes: (1) LTM; (2) Net Debt over annualized EBITDA in 3Q22, which shows the implicit leverage in current levels of cash generation
5
