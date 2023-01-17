Advanced search
SIMPAR S.A.

(SIMH3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:41:26 2023-01-17 pm EST
6.710 BRL   +0.60%
02:00pSimpar S A : 4Q22 Institutional Presentation
PU
2022SIMPAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Simpar S A : 3Q22 Institutional Presentation
PU
SIMPAR S A : 4Q22 Institutional Presentation

01/17/2023 | 02:00pm EST
Institutional Presentation

January 2023

1

DEVELOPMENT of one of the largest business groups in Brazil

+65 years

2

One of the fastest growing groups in Brazil with value creation

Gross Revenue CAGR of 31% in the last 5 years | Shareholder return of 28% p.a. in the last 5 years Control, direct and, if necessary, support the business plans

Free Other²

Float

22.1% 6.0%

71.9%

Integrated portfolio of logistics

services and leader in road

logistics in Brazil

+17,600 assets

Trucks, machinery and

equipment

+1,300 customers

+1 million sqm

Warehousing area

7 countries

Footprint

+16 Sectors

Diversification

Free Other¹

Float

34.8% 0.2%

65.0%

Second largest car rental and fleet management company in Brazil

+212,700

Vehicles

228

RAC Stores

87

Seminovos Stores

9 months | 19 months

Fleet age RAC and GTF

+1.1 million

New customers 9M22

Free Float

JSP

Other

Simões' Family Holding

27.1%

57.4%

15.5%

Free

Other¹

Float

30.7%

0.8%

68.5%

72.8%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

4

Leader in the rental and sale of

One of the largest car dealership

Bank that contributes to the

Logistic and mobility services to

Infrastructure, sanitation and

trucks, machinery and

groups in Brazil with the largest

development of the SIMPAR

state-owned and mixed-

service concessions

equipment in Brazil

portfolio of brands

group ecosystem

ownership companies

+38,600

+73

Stores

Trucks, machinery and

equipment

16

41

Cities

Dealerships

25

5

Brands

28% p.a.

in the last 5 years

Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding

3

Governance

Strategic planning defined by the Boards of Directors and executed by experienced and

committed people

Qualified and highly experienced executives

Solid corporate governance

CEO

FERNANDO ANTONIO SIMÕES

BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

GOVERNANCE

Executive VP of

Executive VP of

People and

Risk Management,

Legal Officer

Communication

Corporate Finance

Planning and

Controller

Compliance and Audit

and Sustainability

Culture Director

VINICIUS JOSÉ

and IRO

Management

SAMIR FERREIRA

Director

Director

JULIANA SIMÕES

ZIVIERI RALIO

DENYS FERREZ

ANTONIO BARRETO

ERIKA EGGERS

PAULA PEDRÃO

Adalberto

Fernando A.

Fernando A.

Álvaro

Augusto

Calil

Simões Filho

Simões

Novis

Marques da Cruz

(Chairman)

(Vice-Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Independent)

(Independent)

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Gilberto

Sylvia

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Xandó

Leão

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Independent)

(Independent)

2009 2015 1Q22

Listed Companies - Novo Mercado

0 1 4

BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

CEO

RAMON

ALCARAZ

CFO

GUILHERME

SAMPAIO

CEO

RENATO

FRANKLIN

CFO

EDMAR NETO

CEO

GUSTAVO

COUTO

CFO

GUSTAVO

MOSCATELLI

CEO

JOÃO

BOSCO

CFO

ANSELMO

TOLENTINO

CEO

PAULO ROGERIO

CAFFARELLI

CFO

FELIPE

FRANCISCHINELLI

CEO

ALESSANDRO

SOLDI

CFO

ANTONIO

CAVALCANTI

CEO

VACANT

PORTS

MARCOS TOURINHO

HIGHWAYS

ANTONIO PROTTA

CICLUS

ADRIANA FELIPETTO

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Paulo

José Mauro

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Kakinoff

Depes Lorga

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Independent)

(Independent)

Fernando A.

Adalberto

Denys

Marcelo José

Ricardo

Simões

Calil

Ferrez

Ferreira e Silva

Florence

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Independent)

(Independent)

SIMPAR's management team

Independent Members

0 1 4

COMMITTEES

0 1 19

4

Business transformation track record

Results evolution based on the quality of our strategic planning and discipline in execution

¹

2

Notes: (1) LTM; (2) Net Debt over annualized EBITDA in 3Q22, which shows the implicit leverage in current levels of cash generation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simpar SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 18:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
