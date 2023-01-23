SIMPAR S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

SIMPAR S.A.

Authorized Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME n° 07.415.333/0001-20

NIRE 35.300.323.416

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SIMPAR S.A. ("SIMPAR" or "Company") hereby informs the market in general that it has created the Executive Vice-Presidencyof Planning and Management and that Antonio da Silva Barreto Junior will accumulate the roles of Director (with no particular designation) with those of Executive Vice President of Planning & Management.

The creation of the Executive Vice-Presidency of Planning and Management is an evolution of the

organizational structure and aims to improve the execution of the group's strategic planning and growth. It also focuses on monitoring the quality of business plan execution by the subsidiaries and ensuring the strengthening of SIMPAR's management model, with companies that already operate and that will continue to operate independently and even more focused on the delivery of their goals and results.

With a degree in Business Administration from the São Paulo School of Business Administration of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (EAESP-FGV),Antonio Barreto started his career in the financial market in 2006. From 2010 to 2018, he served J&F group in several functions, including the M&A Management Team.

Antonio Barreto has been with SIMPAR since 2019, conducting, based on the strategic guidelines established by the Board of Directors of SIMPAR and those of its subsidiaries, a significant acquisition process that contributed to the transformation and value creation capacity of the holding company and its businesses. There were 19 acquisitions in a little over two years involving several of the Group's companies, including strategic movements such as the merger of CS Frotas into Movida, the establishment and merger of CS Infra by SIMPAR - a company that operates in infrastructure concessions, sanitation and services - and the creation and development of Automob, a holding of dealerships with the largest portfolio of vehicle and motorcycle brands in the country. Antonio Barreto is a member of the Board of Directors and of the Finance Committee of Vamos and a member of the Board of Directors of JSL.

São Paulo, January 23, 2023.

Denys Marc Ferrez

Executive Vice-President of Corporate Finance

and Investor Relations Officer