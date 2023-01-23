Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SIMPAR S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SIMH3   BRSIMHACNOR0

SIMPAR S.A.

(SIMH3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
7.140 BRL   +0.85%
07:51aSimpar S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
01/17Simpar S A : 4Q22 Institutional Presentation
PU
2022SIMPAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIMPAR S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

01/23/2023 | 07:51am EST
SIMPAR S.A.

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

CNPJ/ME n° 07.415.333/0001-20

NIRE 35.300.323.416

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A SIMPAR S.A. ("SIMPAR" ou "Companhia") vem informar ao mercado em geral que foi criada a Vice- Presidência Executiva de Planejamento e Gestão, e que Antonio da Silva Barreto Junior acumulará as funções de Diretor (sem designação especifica) com as funções de Diretor Vice-PresidenteExecutivo de Planejamento & Gestão.

A criação da Vice-Presidência Executiva de Planejamento e Gestão é uma evolução da estrutura

organizacional e visa aprimorar a execução do planejamento estratégico e de crescimento do grupo. Adicionalmente, tem como foco a acompanhar a qualidade da execução dos planos de negócio pelas controladas, além de assegurar o fortalecimento do modelo de gestão da SIMPAR, com suas empresas que já atuam e continuarão atuando de forma independente e ainda mais focadas na entrega das suas metas e resultados.

Graduado em Administração de Empresas pela Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (EAESP-FGV),Antonio Barreto iniciou sua carreira no mercado financeiro em 2006 e, de 2010 a 2018, trabalhou no grupo J&F em várias funções, incluindo a Diretoria de M&A.

Antonio Barreto está na SIMPAR desde 2019, conduzindo, a partir das diretrizes estratégicas estabelecidas nos Conselhos de Administração da SIMPAR e das controladas, um expressivo processo de aquisições que contribuíram com a transformação e capacidade de geração de valor da holding e dos negócios. Foram 19 aquisições em pouco mais de dois anos envolvendo diversas empresas do grupo, incluindo movimentos estratégicos como a incorporação da CS Frotas pela Movida, a formação e incorporação da CS Infra pela SIMPAR - empresa que atua em concessões de infraestrutura, saneamento e serviços - e a criação e desenvolvimento da Automob, holding de concessionárias com o maior portfólio de marcas de veículos e motos do país. Antonio Barreto é membro do Conselho de Administração e do Comitê Financeiro da Vamos e membro do Conselho de Administração da JSL.

São Paulo, 23 de janeiro de 2023

Denys Marc Ferrez

Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo de Finanças Corporativo

e Diretor de Relações com Investidores

SIMPAR S.A.

Authorized Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME n° 07.415.333/0001-20

NIRE 35.300.323.416

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SIMPAR S.A. ("SIMPAR" or "Company") hereby informs the market in general that it has created the Executive Vice-Presidencyof Planning and Management and that Antonio da Silva Barreto Junior will accumulate the roles of Director (with no particular designation) with those of Executive Vice President of Planning & Management.

The creation of the Executive Vice-Presidency of Planning and Management is an evolution of the

organizational structure and aims to improve the execution of the group's strategic planning and growth. It also focuses on monitoring the quality of business plan execution by the subsidiaries and ensuring the strengthening of SIMPAR's management model, with companies that already operate and that will continue to operate independently and even more focused on the delivery of their goals and results.

With a degree in Business Administration from the São Paulo School of Business Administration of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (EAESP-FGV),Antonio Barreto started his career in the financial market in 2006. From 2010 to 2018, he served J&F group in several functions, including the M&A Management Team.

Antonio Barreto has been with SIMPAR since 2019, conducting, based on the strategic guidelines established by the Board of Directors of SIMPAR and those of its subsidiaries, a significant acquisition process that contributed to the transformation and value creation capacity of the holding company and its businesses. There were 19 acquisitions in a little over two years involving several of the Group's companies, including strategic movements such as the merger of CS Frotas into Movida, the establishment and merger of CS Infra by SIMPAR - a company that operates in infrastructure concessions, sanitation and services - and the creation and development of Automob, a holding of dealerships with the largest portfolio of vehicle and motorcycle brands in the country. Antonio Barreto is a member of the Board of Directors and of the Finance Committee of Vamos and a member of the Board of Directors of JSL.

São Paulo, January 23, 2023.

Denys Marc Ferrez

Executive Vice-President of Corporate Finance

and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Simpar SA published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 12:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 341 M 4 487 M 4 487 M
Net income 2022 791 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2022 25 844 M 4 968 M 4 968 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 6 023 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart SIMPAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
SIMPAR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,29 BRL
Average target price 17,39 BRL
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Antonio Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denys Marc Ferrez CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP-Finance
Adalberto Calil Chairman
Alvaro Pereira Novis Independent Director
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMPAR S.A.9.62%1 158
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.77%134 142
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.60%83 199
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.04%73 561
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION2.94%61 727
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.2.17%11 012