DISCLAIMER

This material was prepared by SIMPAR and its subsidiaries JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil, Automob, BBC and CS Infra, and may include statements that represent expectations about future events or results.

This information reflects only the expectations of the Company's management and has been prepared based on assumptions and currently available information. Future considerations depend significantly on market conditions, government regulations, the performance of the companies, the sector and the Brazilian economy, among other risk factors listed in the companies' reference form. Operating data may affect the Companies' future performance and may lead to results that will differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which naturally involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be foreseen by the Companies and, accordingly, are not guarantees of the Company's future results. Therefore, future results of the companies' operations may differ from current expectations and readers should not rely solely on the information contained herein. The companies undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

In addition, this presentation may contain some financial indicators that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP or IFRS. These indicators have no standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled indicators used by other companies. The companies provide these indicators because they are used as measures of the companies' performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

Shareholders and potential investors should always read this presentation in conjunction with the companies' annual and quarterly financial statements and other documents and information made available by the companies.

2

Total Time: 3h30

08:00 a.m.

08:30 a.m.

08:50 a.m.

09:05 a.m.

09:20 a.m.

09:35 a.m.

09:55 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

10:20 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

Registration and Breakfast

Opening: SIMPAR moment / Fernando Antonio Simões - CEO SIMPAR

JSL

/ Ramon Alcaraz - CEO JSL

/ Guilherme Sampaio - CFO JSL

Movida

/ Gustavo Moscatelli - CEO Movida

/ Joao Bosco - CEO CS Frotas

Vamos

/ Gustavo Couto - CEO Vamos

/ Christian Hahn da Silva - Dealerships Director

Automob

/ Antonio Cavalcanti - CFO Automob

CS Infra

/ Antonio Barreto - VP Planning & Management

BBC Digital

/ Paulo Caffarelli - CEO BBC Digital

ESG: Sustainability at the Core of our Strategy / Fernando Simões Filho - SIMPAR Board of Directors

Management, Strategic Planning and M&A / Antonio Barreto - Executive VP Planning & Management

Financial Aspects and Capital Structure

/ Denys Ferrez - VP Corporate Finance and IRO

Closing: Solid Foundations for Profit and Profitability

/ Fernando Antonio Simões - CEO SIMPAR

Questions & Answers

/ SIMPAR and Subsidiaries

Apimec & Closing

/ Lucy Sousa - President of APIMEC

3

Execution of Strategic Planning creates solid foundations for the

47K

evolution of our results

286K

CAGR 23%

Gross Revenue

R$ 8.2 bn

PEOPLE

(2010-LTM 3Q23)

22K

24K

R$ 33.9 bn

OPERATING ASSETS¹

169K

14K

85K

EBITDA

24K

R$2.3 bn

R$

1.1 bn

GROSS REVENUE

R$ 10.9 bn

R$ 0.3 bn

R$

6.6 bn

ESTABLISHMENT

0.6K

2.5K

R$2.3 bn

JSL

0.4K

1956

1980

1990

2000

2010

2015

2020

LTM 3Q23

1956-2009

1956 - 1987 BUILDING THE CARGO TRANSPORTATION COMPANY

  • Practices that shaped our CULTURE and VALUES
  • Building teams focused on customers
  • Cargo transportation (pulp, paper and steel)
  • Acquisition of Transcofer

1988 - 1999 DIVERSIFICATION

  • Building succession
  • Rental of light and heavy vehicles/charter services
  • Acquisition of Original Concessionárias

2000 - 2009: DEDICATED AND INTEGRATED SERVICES

  • Succession of the Founder
  • Experienced professionals from different industries
  • Establishment of CS Brasil
  • Agricultural, mining, intralogistics and warehousing operations
  • Acquisition of Lubiani and Grupo Grande ABC
  • Differentiators as entry barriers

2010-2019

TRANSFORMATION AND

DEVELOPMENT

  • JSL IPO: Strengthening governance and perpetuity
  • Schio acquisition
  • Acquisition and IPO of Movida
  • Establishment of Vamos
  • Establishment of JSL Leasing

2020-2023

CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

  • Establishment of SIMPAR
  • JSL IPO and Vamos IPO
  • Merger of CS Frotas by and into Movida
  • Acquisition of Ciclus
  • Establishment of CS Infra and Automob
  • +20 Acquisitions: consolidation, scale and reach
  • Growth is the result of solid foundations:
    People, physical structure and assets, innovation in services
  • BBC Digital Banking

Note: (1) Cars, trucks, machinery

5

and equipment

Business structure and momentum allow us to capture value potential and leverage development to new levels of profitability

Foundation development over the past 3 years

3Q20

3Q23

People

21K

+26K

47K

+128%

CAGR: 32%

Operating Assets

153K

+133K

286K

+87%

CAGR: 23%

Stores

314

+215

529

+68%

CAGR: 19%

LTM Net Revenue

R$ 10.8 bn

+R$ 23.1 bn

R$ 33.9 bn

+215%

CAGR: 47%

LTM EBITDA

R$ 2.2 bn

+R$ 6.0 bn

R$ 8.2 bn

+266%

CAGR: 54%

LTM Net Profit

R$ 428 mn

- R$ 74 million

R$ 354 mn

-17%

Foundations built

Customers

Broad ecosystem

Stores and

Operating

Technology /

People

Systems and

of services

branches

Assets

Controls

Note: (1) Source: Itaú BBA long-term projections https://www.itau.com.br/itaubba- pt/analises-economicas/projecoes

Macro scenario of high volatility 2020 - 2023

COVID-19

Inflation

Escalating interest rates

Average Selic Evolution

2020 2023E¹

2.8% 13.3%

+10.4 p.p.

6

2024 - 2025 - 2026

NEXT STEPS

Strategic Planning: focus on EFFICIENCY with maximum capture of VALUE and continuous

improvement of RESULTS with possible growth as a consequence

Companies ready to take advantage of the

foundations built on transformation cycles, without

the need for additional capital

Efficiency + Profitability = Results

compatible with everything that was built

Maturation of assets + progress in

capturing synergies and possible strategic moves to add value in line with planning

Companies ready to take

advantage of the foundations and

capture growth opportunities

(strategic moves)

7

Businesses at complementary stages offer different development levers and performance growth without the need for additional capital.

Listed Companies

Unlisted companies

Simpar Day 2021 commitments to be built for 2025(Discontinued)

2Q2150%4Q25

R$9.6 bn ...

Gross Revenue R$ bn

88%

R$10.8 bn

Includes the combined gross revenue of the last 12 months

of JSL, IC Transportes and FSJ...

214K

Fleet # thousand

82%

260K

45K ...

75K

Fleet # thousand

60%

Converting the original (discontinued) estimate of 100,000 assets in 2025 to the new average ticket (74,950 assets).

To be the largest car sales platform in Brazil

...

  • Largest brand portfolio in Brazil
  • Among the top 3 in terms of revenue and number of stores

Bank that fosters the development of the SIMPAR Ecosystem

Development of the portfolio of social

infrastructure and logistics concessions with

...

a focus on services

  • Six high quality concessions and cash generation potential in our portfolio (most of them still pre- operational)

8

Governance and People aligned with our Culture and Values to execute with efficiency and to achieve sustainable results

Qualified and highly experienced executives

Board of Directors

CEO

FERNANDO ANTONIO

SIMÕES

CFO and

Executive VP of

People and

Risk Management,

Legal VP

Communications

IRO

Planning and

Controllership

Culture

Compliance and Audit

VINICIUS JOSE

and Sustainability

DENYS MARC

Management

SAMIR FERREIRA

JULIANA SIMÕES

ERIKA EGGERS

ZIVIERI RALIO

PAULA PEDRÃO

FERREZ

ANTONIO BARRETO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

CEO

Executive Director

RAMON

GUSTAVO

GUSTAVO

JOÃO

PAULO ROGERIO

VACANT

GUILHERME DIAS

ALCARAZ

MOSCATELLI

COUTO

BOSCO

CAFFARELLI

ATU

MARCOS TOURINHO

GRÂOS PIAUÍ

WILTON NEIVA

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

CFO

GUILHERME

PEDRO

ADRIANO

ANSELMO

FELIPE

ANTONIO

CICLUS

SAMPAIO

ALMEIDA

ORTEGA

TOLENTINO

FRANCISCHINELLI

CAVALCANTI

ADRIANA FELIPETTO

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

SIMPAR Directors

Adalberto

Fernando A.

Fernando A.

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Fernando A.

Adalberto

Denys

Fernando A.

Denys

Antonio

Calil

Simões Filho

Simões

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

Simões

Calil

Ferrez

Simões

Ferrez

Barreto

(Chairman)

(Deputy Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

(Chairman)

(Board Member)

(Board Member)

Independent Members

Independent Members

Independent Members

Independent Members

Brand Committees

Álvaro Novis

Paulo

Gilberto Xandó

Maria Fernanda

Paulo

Marcelo José

Augusto

Sylvia Leão

dos Santos Teixeira

Ferreira e Silva

(Independent member)

Kakinoff

(Independent member)

Kakinoff

Marques da Cruz

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

(Independent member)

GOVERNANCE

2009 2015 2023

Listed Companies - Novo Mercado

0 1 4

Boards

0 1 5

Committees

0 1 19

Culture and Values

Customer

People

Simplicity

Owner Attitude

Sustainability

Profit

9

