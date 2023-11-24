DISCLAIMER
Total Time: 3h30
08:00 a.m.
08:30 a.m.
08:50 a.m.
09:05 a.m.
09:20 a.m.
09:35 a.m.
09:55 a.m.
10:10 a.m.
10:20 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m.
11:10 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
Registration and Breakfast
Opening: SIMPAR moment / Fernando Antonio Simões - CEO SIMPAR
JSL
/ Ramon Alcaraz - CEO JSL
/ Guilherme Sampaio - CFO JSL
Movida
/ Gustavo Moscatelli - CEO Movida
/ Joao Bosco - CEO CS Frotas
Vamos
/ Gustavo Couto - CEO Vamos
/ Christian Hahn da Silva - Dealerships Director
Automob
/ Antonio Cavalcanti - CFO Automob
CS Infra
/ Antonio Barreto - VP Planning & Management
BBC Digital
/ Paulo Caffarelli - CEO BBC Digital
ESG: Sustainability at the Core of our Strategy / Fernando Simões Filho - SIMPAR Board of Directors
Management, Strategic Planning and M&A / Antonio Barreto - Executive VP Planning & Management
Financial Aspects and Capital Structure
/ Denys Ferrez - VP Corporate Finance and IRO
Closing: Solid Foundations for Profit and Profitability
/ Fernando Antonio Simões - CEO SIMPAR
Questions & Answers
/ SIMPAR and Subsidiaries
Apimec & Closing
/ Lucy Sousa - President of APIMEC
Execution of Strategic Planning creates solid foundations for the
47K
evolution of our results
286K
CAGR 23%
Gross Revenue
R$ 8.2 bn
PEOPLE
(2010-LTM 3Q23)
22K
24K
R$ 33.9 bn
OPERATING ASSETS¹
169K
14K
85K
EBITDA
24K
R$2.3 bn
R$
1.1 bn
GROSS REVENUE
R$ 10.9 bn
R$ 0.3 bn
R$
6.6 bn
ESTABLISHMENT
0.6K
2.5K
R$2.3 bn
JSL
0.4K
1956
1980
1990
2000
2010
2015
2020
LTM 3Q23
1956-2009
1956 - 1987 BUILDING THE CARGO TRANSPORTATION COMPANY
- Practices that shaped our CULTURE and VALUES
- Building teams focused on customers
- Cargo transportation (pulp, paper and steel)
- Acquisition of Transcofer
1988 - 1999 DIVERSIFICATION
- Building succession
- Rental of light and heavy vehicles/charter services
- Acquisition of Original Concessionárias
2000 - 2009: DEDICATED AND INTEGRATED SERVICES
- Succession of the Founder
- Experienced professionals from different industries
- Establishment of CS Brasil
- Agricultural, mining, intralogistics and warehousing operations
- Acquisition of Lubiani and Grupo Grande ABC
- Differentiators as entry barriers
2010-2019
TRANSFORMATION AND
DEVELOPMENT
- JSL IPO: Strengthening governance and perpetuity
- Schio acquisition
- Acquisition and IPO of Movida
- Establishment of Vamos
- Establishment of JSL Leasing
2020-2023
CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING
- Establishment of SIMPAR
- JSL IPO and Vamos IPO
- Merger of CS Frotas by and into Movida
- Acquisition of Ciclus
- Establishment of CS Infra and Automob
- +20 Acquisitions: consolidation, scale and reach
- Growth is the result of solid foundations:
People, physical structure and assets, innovation in services
- BBC Digital Banking
Note: (1) Cars, trucks, machinery
and equipment
Business structure and momentum allow us to capture value potential and leverage development to new levels of profitability
Foundation development over the past 3 years
3Q20
3Q23
•
People
21K
+26K
47K
+128%
CAGR: 32%
•
Operating Assets
153K
+133K
286K
+87%
CAGR: 23%
•
Stores
314
+215
529
+68%
CAGR: 19%
•
LTM Net Revenue
R$ 10.8 bn
+R$ 23.1 bn
R$ 33.9 bn
+215%
CAGR: 47%
•
LTM EBITDA
R$ 2.2 bn
+R$ 6.0 bn
R$ 8.2 bn
+266%
CAGR: 54%
•
LTM Net Profit
R$ 428 mn
- R$ 74 million
R$ 354 mn
-17%
Foundations built
Customers
Broad ecosystem
Stores and
Operating
Technology /
People
Systems and
of services
branches
Assets
Controls
Note: (1) Source: Itaú BBA long-term projections https://www.itau.com.br/itaubba- pt/analises-economicas/projecoes
Macro scenario of high volatility 2020 - 2023
COVID-19
Inflation
Escalating interest rates
Average Selic Evolution
2020 2023E¹
2.8% 13.3%
+10.4 p.p.
2024 - 2025 - 2026
NEXT STEPS
Strategic Planning: focus on EFFICIENCY with maximum capture of VALUE and continuous
improvement of RESULTS with possible growth as a consequence
Companies ready to take advantage of the
foundations built on transformation cycles, without
the need for additional capital
Efficiency + Profitability = Results
compatible with everything that was built
Maturation of assets + progress in
capturing synergies and possible strategic moves to add value in line with planning
Companies ready to take
advantage of the foundations and
capture growth opportunities
(strategic moves)
Businesses at complementary stages offer different development levers and performance growth without the need for additional capital.
Listed Companies
Unlisted companies
Simpar Day 2021 commitments to be built for 2025(Discontinued)
2Q2150%4Q25
R$9.6 bn ...
Gross Revenue R$ bn
88%
R$10.8 bn
Includes the combined gross revenue of the last 12 months
of JSL, IC Transportes and FSJ...
214K
Fleet # thousand
82%
260K
45K ...
75K
Fleet # thousand
60%
Converting the original (discontinued) estimate of 100,000 assets in 2025 to the new average ticket (74,950 assets).
To be the largest car sales platform in Brazil
...
- Largest brand portfolio in Brazil
- Among the top 3 in terms of revenue and number of stores
Bank that fosters the development of the SIMPAR Ecosystem
Development of the portfolio of social
infrastructure and logistics concessions with
...
a focus on services
- Six high quality concessions and cash generation potential in our portfolio (most of them still pre- operational)
Governance and People aligned with our Culture and Values to execute with efficiency and to achieve sustainable results
Qualified and highly experienced executives
Board of Directors
CEO
FERNANDO ANTONIO
SIMÕES
CFO and
Executive VP of
People and
Risk Management,
Legal VP
Communications
IRO
Planning and
Controllership
Culture
Compliance and Audit
VINICIUS JOSE
and Sustainability
DENYS MARC
Management
SAMIR FERREIRA
JULIANA SIMÕES
ERIKA EGGERS
ZIVIERI RALIO
PAULA PEDRÃO
FERREZ
ANTONIO BARRETO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
CEO
Executive Director
RAMON
GUSTAVO
GUSTAVO
JOÃO
PAULO ROGERIO
VACANT
GUILHERME DIAS
ALCARAZ
MOSCATELLI
COUTO
BOSCO
CAFFARELLI
ATU
MARCOS TOURINHO
GRÂOS PIAUÍ
WILTON NEIVA
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
CFO
GUILHERME
PEDRO
ADRIANO
ANSELMO
FELIPE
ANTONIO
CICLUS
SAMPAIO
ALMEIDA
ORTEGA
TOLENTINO
FRANCISCHINELLI
CAVALCANTI
ADRIANA FELIPETTO
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
SIMPAR Directors
Adalberto
Fernando A.
Fernando A.
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Fernando A.
Adalberto
Denys
Fernando A.
Denys
Antonio
Calil
Simões Filho
Simões
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
Simões
Calil
Ferrez
Simões
Ferrez
Barreto
(Chairman)
(Deputy Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
(Chairman)
(Board Member)
(Board Member)
Independent Members
Independent Members
Independent Members
Independent Members
▪ Brand Committees
Álvaro Novis
Paulo
Gilberto Xandó
Maria Fernanda
Paulo
Marcelo José
Augusto
Sylvia Leão
dos Santos Teixeira
Ferreira e Silva
(Independent member)
Kakinoff
(Independent member)
Kakinoff
Marques da Cruz
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
(Independent member)
GOVERNANCE
2009 2015 2023
Listed Companies - Novo Mercado
0 1 4
Boards
0 1 5
Committees
0 1 19
Culture and Values
Customer
People
Simplicity
Owner Attitude
Sustainability
Profit
