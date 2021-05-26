SIMPAR S A : 1Q21 Institutional Presentation

SIMPAR - Direct, control and, if necessary, support the execution of the business plans
FREE FLOAT
JSP
Other¹
Simões Family Holding Company
27.2%
55.6%
17.2%
SIMPAR controls and manages six independent companies that provide value-added rental, logistics, mobility and financial services, focused on long-term contracts.
We buy, rent, maintain, finance, operate
and sell vehicles and equipment
SIMH3
1Q21 LTM
(R$ mn)
Holding + Lux
Consolidated
Net Revenue
-
10,070
EBITDA5
-
2,492
Net Income6
-
643
Cash
3,098
8,295
Total Debt
5,081
17,790
Net Debt
1,983
9,495
Net Capex
-
2,752
Net Debt/EBITDA5
-
3.7x
Market Cap.4
-
9,824
SIMPAR Europe + SIMPAR
Finance (Luxembourg)
1Q21
(US$ mn)
(R$ mn)3
Bond
625
3.247
Caixa e eq.
178
924
CLN
478
2.483
Entities breakdown:
Issuer
Guarantor
Restricted Subsidiaries
Free Other²
Float
22.6% 3.8%
JSLG3
73.6%
Free Other¹
Float
44.5%
0.4%
MOVI3
55.1%
Free Other¹
Float
22.0% 0.9%
VAMO3
77.1%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
Net Revenue
3,001
EBITDA
449
Net Income
79
Cash
600
Total Debt
2,228
Net Debt
1,628
Net Capex
81
Net Debt/EBITDA
3.1x
Total Mkt Cap4
3,061
SIMPAR Stake
2,253
Leader in road logistics
services in Brazil
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
Net Revenue
3,879
EBITDA5
974
Net Income5
288
Cash
3,091
Total Debt
6,431
Net Debt
3,340
Net Capex
1,017
Net Debt/EBITDA
3.2x
Total Mkt Cap4
5,269
SIMPAR Stake
2,903
Car Rental - Light Vehicles
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
Net Revenue
1,738
EBITDA
704
Net Income
216
Cash
814
Total Debt
2,296
Net Debt
1,482
Net Capex
1,037
Net Debt/EBITDA
2.1x
Total Mkt Cap4
10,872
SIMPAR Stake
8,383
Rent and sale of Trucks, Machinery and Equipment
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
(R$ mn)
1Q21 LTM
Net Revenue
887
Net Revenue
615
Net Revenue
44
EBITDA
338
EBITDA
44
EBITDA
16
Net Income
83
Net Income
14
Net Income
6
Cash
663
Cash
72
Cash
25
Total Debt
1,754
Total Debt
0
Total Debt
0
Net Debt
1,091
Net Debt
-72
Net Debt
-25
Net Capex
522
Net Capex
0
Net Capex
0
Net Debt/EBITDA
3.2x
Net Debt/EBITDA
n.a.
Net Debt/EBITDA
n.a.
Public sector and mixed
Authorized dealerships of
Leasing, Freight Payment
economy services
light vehicles
and Financial Services
Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding; (3) US$ 1 = R$5.19; (4) Updated in 05/21/21;
(5) Disregards the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida; (6) Excluding: (i) amortization of goodwill on the acquisition of Fadel and Transmoreno in the amount of R$5.6 million in 1Q21 made by JSL, (ii) the provision for the call premium on
2
the Bond due in 2024 scheduled for July 2021 in the amount of R$27.1 million and (iii) the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida
Evolution of the last 5 years
2015
2020
STRUCTURE
MANAGEMENT
BOARDS
TOTAL FLEET
1 company listed
Centralized Management
1 board of directors
84k
Holding + 6 independent companies, 4 of which are listed companies
CEOs, CFOs and directors aligned, with long-term incentives and exclusive focus on each of their businesses
4 boards of directors with 8 independent members
17 committees
169k
R$ million
Gross Revenue
Cash Generation1
(EBITDA / Margin2)
33.4%
Net Income1
(Margin)
5.3%
Net Capex
(Last 5 years)
1.7x
10,875
21.5%
2,320
0.8%
2.1x 9,555
6,561 2.7x PIB
1,092 2.1x
11.2x
522
47
8.2x
383
4,482
20152020
20152020
2015
2020
20152020
Consolidated
Controllers
Notes: (1) Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: Disregard effects of the impairment realized in 1Q20 and the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida; (2) Margin as a percentage of Net Revenue of Services
3
Strategic moves made in 2020 to April 2021
12 months
Corporate
Reorganization
(Seta Project)
BRT Sorocaba
Aug
20
Transmoreno
Fadel Acquisition
Acquisition
Only 4 months
Rodomeu Acquisition
Feb
Port Terminal Auctions
21
Monarca
Sep
Dec
Acquisition
20
20
Mar
Jan
21
21
JSL IPO
Vamos IPO
Vox Acquisition
April
21
TPC Acquisition
New Fendt Concession
Agreement
BYD Forklift Truck
Show of interest in the consolidation of
Acquisition
the Light Fleet Management CS
business into Movida
4
Solid foundations for a new cycle of growth and profit
New growth cycle with constant improvement of results and sustainability
Solid foundations were built for the new cycle of growth and profit
People, governance, boards, capital structure or diversification of the Holding's businesses
We are well positionedin segments withhigh growth potentialin the real economy
Essential services that assure us a solid demand and resilience in results
We will remain in control of the business,preservingour culture, values,andmanagement model,which does not mean having more than a 50% stake in the companies
We will spare no efforts or resourcesto ensure thetransformation of sizeof subsidiaries
Executives Own the Businesses, with compensation aligned to the goals and objectives defined by the Board of each company, focused on growth, profitability and sustainability
Significant increase in the use of technologyto achieve cost reductions, efficiency gains, and to increase business effectiveness
R$ million
Gross Revenue
Cash Generation
(EBITDA)
1.7x 18,487
2.1x 4,871
1.7x 10,875
2.1x
IF YOU
REPEAT
2,320
6,561
IF YOU
WHAT WAS
1,092
REPEAT
DONE
DONE
WHAT WAS
2015
To 2020 To 2025
2015
To 2020
To 2025
If we were to repeat the evolution of the results of the last 5 years, these would be some of our numbers
But we believe we are structured to overcome them
5
