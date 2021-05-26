Log in
    SIMH3   BRSIMHACNOR0

SIMPAR S.A.

(SIMH3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/26
49.6 BRL   -0.02%
05:51pSIMPAR S A  : 1Q21 Institutional Presentation
PU
04/30SIMPAR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06SIMPAR S A  : Notice to the Market - Replacement of the independent auditor
PU
SIMPAR S A : 1Q21 Institutional Presentation

05/26/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Institutional Presentation

May 2021

SIMPAR - Direct, control and, if necessary, support the execution of the business plans

FREE FLOAT

JSP

Other¹

Simões Family Holding Company

27.2%

55.6%

17.2%

SIMPAR controls and manages six independent companies that provide value-added rental, logistics, mobility and financial services, focused on long-term contracts.

We buy, rent, maintain, finance, operate

and sell vehicles and equipment

SIMH3

1Q21 LTM

(R$ mn)

Holding + Lux

Consolidated

Net Revenue

-

10,070

EBITDA5

-

2,492

Net Income6

-

643

Cash

3,098

8,295

Total Debt

5,081

17,790

Net Debt

1,983

9,495

Net Capex

-

2,752

Net Debt/EBITDA5

-

3.7x

Market Cap.4

-

9,824

SIMPAR Europe + SIMPAR

Finance (Luxembourg)

1Q21

(US$ mn)

(R$ mn)3

Bond

625

3.247

Caixa e eq.

178

924

CLN

478

2.483

Entities breakdown:

Issuer

Guarantor

Restricted Subsidiaries

Free Other²

Float

22.6% 3.8%

JSLG3

73.6%

Free Other¹

Float

44.5%

0.4%

MOVI3

55.1%

Free Other¹

Float

22.0% 0.9%

VAMO3

77.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

Net Revenue

3,001

EBITDA

449

Net Income

79

Cash

600

Total Debt

2,228

Net Debt

1,628

Net Capex

81

Net Debt/EBITDA

3.1x

Total Mkt Cap4

3,061

SIMPAR Stake

2,253

Leader in road logistics

services in Brazil

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

Net Revenue

3,879

EBITDA5

974

Net Income5

288

Cash

3,091

Total Debt

6,431

Net Debt

3,340

Net Capex

1,017

Net Debt/EBITDA

3.2x

Total Mkt Cap4

5,269

SIMPAR Stake

2,903

Car Rental - Light Vehicles

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

Net Revenue

1,738

EBITDA

704

Net Income

216

Cash

814

Total Debt

2,296

Net Debt

1,482

Net Capex

1,037

Net Debt/EBITDA

2.1x

Total Mkt Cap4

10,872

SIMPAR Stake

8,383

Rent and sale of Trucks, Machinery and Equipment

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

(R$ mn)

1Q21 LTM

Net Revenue

887

Net Revenue

615

Net Revenue

44

EBITDA

338

EBITDA

44

EBITDA

16

Net Income

83

Net Income

14

Net Income

6

Cash

663

Cash

72

Cash

25

Total Debt

1,754

Total Debt

0

Total Debt

0

Net Debt

1,091

Net Debt

-72

Net Debt

-25

Net Capex

522

Net Capex

0

Net Capex

0

Net Debt/EBITDA

3.2x

Net Debt/EBITDA

n.a.

Net Debt/EBITDA

n.a.

Public sector and mixed

Authorized dealerships of

Leasing, Freight Payment

economy services

light vehicles

and Financial Services

Notes: (1) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors and Treasury Shares; (2) Shares directly held by individuals in the Simões Family, Directors, Treasury Shares and JSP Holding; (3) US$ 1 = R$5.19; (4) Updated in 05/21/21;

(5) Disregards the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida; (6) Excluding: (i) amortization of goodwill on the acquisition of Fadel and Transmoreno in the amount of R$5.6 million in 1Q21 made by JSL, (ii) the provision for the call premium on

2

the Bond due in 2024 scheduled for July 2021 in the amount of R$27.1 million and (iii) the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida

Evolution of the last 5 years

2015

2020

STRUCTURE

MANAGEMENT

BOARDS

TOTAL FLEET

1 company listed

Centralized Management

1 board of directors

84k

Holding + 6 independent companies, 4 of which are listed companies

CEOs, CFOs and directors aligned, with long-term incentives and exclusive focus on each of their businesses

4 boards of directors with 8 independent members

17 committees

169k

R$ million

Gross Revenue

Cash Generation1

(EBITDA / Margin2)

33.4%

Net Income1

(Margin)

5.3%

Net Capex

(Last 5 years)

1.7x

10,875

21.5%

2,320

0.8%

2.1x 9,555

6,561 2.7x PIB

1,092 2.1x

11.2x

522

47

8.2x

383

4,482

20152020

20152020

2015

2020

20152020

Consolidated

Controllers

Notes: (1) Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: Disregard effects of the impairment realized in 1Q20 and the reversal of impairment realized in 4Q20 by Movida; (2) Margin as a percentage of Net Revenue of Services

3

Strategic moves made in 2020 to April 2021

12 months

Corporate

Reorganization

(Seta Project)

BRT Sorocaba

Aug

20

Transmoreno

Fadel Acquisition

Acquisition

Only 4 months

Rodomeu Acquisition

Feb

Port Terminal Auctions

21

Monarca

Sep

Dec

Acquisition

20

20

Mar

Jan

21

21

JSL IPO

Vamos IPO

Vox Acquisition

April

21

TPC Acquisition

New Fendt Concession

Agreement

BYD Forklift Truck

Show of interest in the consolidation of

Acquisition

the Light Fleet Management CS

business into Movida

4

Solid foundations for a new cycle of growth and profit

New growth cycle with constant improvement of results and sustainability

Solid foundations were built for the new cycle of growth and profit

People, governance, boards, capital structure or diversification of the Holding's businesses

We are well positionedin segments with high growth potentialin the real economy

Essential services that assure us a solid demand and resilience in results

We will remain in control of the business,preserving our culture, values,and management model,which does not mean having more than a 50% stake in the companies

We will spare no efforts or resourcesto ensure the transformation of sizeof subsidiaries

Executives Own the Businesses, with compensation aligned to the goals and objectives defined by the Board of each company, focused on growth, profitability and sustainability

Significant increase in the use of technologyto achieve cost reductions, efficiency gains, and to increase business effectiveness

R$ million

Gross Revenue

Cash Generation

(EBITDA)

1.7x 18,487

2.1x 4,871

1.7x 10,875

2.1x

IF YOU

REPEAT

2,320

6,561

IF YOU

WHAT WAS

1,092

REPEAT

DONE

DONE

WHAT WAS

2015

To 2020 To 2025

2015

To 2020

To 2025

If we were to repeat the evolution of the results of the last 5 years, these would be some of our numbers

But we believe we are structured to overcome them

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simpar SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 21:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
