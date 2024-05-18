Simplex Castings Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 314.72 million compared to INR 444.39 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 315.55 million compared to INR 450.41 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 12.59 million compared to net loss of INR 10.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.05 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.78 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.05 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.78 a year ago.