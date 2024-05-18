Simplex Castings Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 1,221.31 million compared to INR 1,166.06 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,238.82 million compared to INR 1,179.02 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 23.92 million compared to net loss of INR 169.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.9 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 27.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.9 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 27.71 a year ago.