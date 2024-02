BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi forecasts economic growth of 3.2% in 2024, rising to 4.8% in 2025, Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda said in a budget speech on Friday.

The forecast is close to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection of 3.3% growth for this year.

Malawi has been battling foreign-currency shortages that have led to a lack of fuel, medicines and fertilisers. The IMF, which approved a loan of about $178 million to Malawi in November, has said the country needs almost $1 billion in debt relief by 2027.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)