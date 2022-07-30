Log in
    523838   INE059B01024

SIMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED

(523838)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
56.90 INR   -4.93%
Simplex Infrastructures : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

07/30/2022 | 10:33am EDT
July 30, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza

7, Lyons Range

Bandra Kurla Complex

Kolkata - 700 001

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051

The Secretary

BSE Limited

1st Floor, New Trade Ring,Rotunda Building

Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement dated 30.07.2022, with inter alia India Grid Trust (the purchaser), for sale of Company's entire shareholding in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Limited ("RSTCPL"). RSTCPL is an "Associate" of the Company.

The proposed sale of shares of RSTCPL to India Grid Trust is subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals and certain conditions, more specifically laid down in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Details of the proposed transaction as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is contained in Annexure -A

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Annexure A

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

a)

The amount and percentage of the

RSTCPL is an associate of Simplex

turnover or revenue or income and net

Infrastructures Ltd and not a unit or division of

worth contributed by such unit or division

the listed entity. Company holds 33.33% equity

of the listed entity during the last

stake in RSTCPL.

financial year

b)

Date on which the agreement for sale has

30-07-2022

been entered into

c)

The expected date of completion of

The proposed sale of RSTCPL shares is subject

sale/disposal

to applicable regulatory and other approvals and

certain conditions, more specifically laid down

in the Share Purchase Agreement. Therefore,

expected

date

of

completion

of

sale/disinvestment cannot be ascertained at this

stage.

d)

Consideration received from such

The Equity Value of the proposed transaction is

sale/disposal

subject to customary adjustments at closing date

as stated in Share Purchase Agreement and

hence net consideration receivable is not

ascertainable at this stage.

e)

Brief details of buyers and whether any of

India Grid Trust is a SEBI registered

the buyers belong to the promoter/

Infrastructure Investment Trust. Neither India

promoter group/group companies. If yes,

Grid Trust, nor its sponsor nor investment

details thereof

manager belong to the Promoter/ promoter

group/group companies.

f)

Whether the transaction would fall within

This is not a related party transaction

related party transactions? If yes, whether

the same is done at "arm's length"

g)

Additionally, in case of a slump sale,

Not applicable

indicative disclosures provided for

amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed

by the listed entity with respect to such

slump sale

Disclaimer

Simplex Infrastructures Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
