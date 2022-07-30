Simplex Infrastructures : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

|
Sl.
Particulars
Details
No.
a)
The amount and percentage of the
RSTCPL is an associate of Simplex
turnover or revenue or income and net
Infrastructures Ltd and not a unit or division of
worth contributed by such unit or division
the listed entity. Company holds 33.33% equity
of the listed entity during the last
stake in RSTCPL.
financial year
b)
Date on which the agreement for sale has
30-07-2022
been entered into
c)
The expected date of completion of
The proposed sale of RSTCPL shares is subject
sale/disposal
to applicable regulatory and other approvals and
certain conditions, more specifically laid down
in the Share Purchase Agreement. Therefore,
expected
date
of
completion
of
sale/disinvestment cannot be ascertained at this
stage.
d)
Consideration received from such
The Equity Value of the proposed transaction is
sale/disposal
subject to customary adjustments at closing date
|
hence net consideration receivable is not
ascertainable at this stage.
e)
Brief details of buyers and whether any of
India Grid Trust is a SEBI registered
the buyers belong to the promoter/
Infrastructure Investment Trust. Neither India
promoter group/group companies. If yes,
Grid Trust, nor its sponsor nor investment
details thereof
manager belong to the Promoter/ promoter
group/group companies.
f)
Whether the transaction would fall within
This is not a related party transaction
related party transactions? If yes, whether
the same is done at "arm's length"
g)
Additionally, in case of a slump sale,
Not applicable
indicative disclosures provided for
amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed
by the listed entity with respect to such
slump sale
