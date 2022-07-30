Simplex Infrastructures : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

July 30, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Limited The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza 7, Lyons Range Bandra Kurla Complex Kolkata - 700 001 Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051

The Secretary

BSE Limited

1st Floor, New Trade Ring,Rotunda Building

Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement dated 30.07.2022, with inter alia India Grid Trust (the purchaser), for sale of Company's entire shareholding in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Limited ("RSTCPL"). RSTCPL is an "Associate" of the Company.

The proposed sale of shares of RSTCPL to India Grid Trust is subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals and certain conditions, more specifically laid down in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Details of the proposed transaction as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is contained in Annexure -A

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,