Simplex Mills Company Limited announced that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mrs. Kalyani Natekar (ACS 43341) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 June, 2024. She has more than 7 years of experience in managing company secretarial, Corporate Governance and FEMA related matter. Member of the Institute of the Company Secretaries (Membership ACS A43341) Commerce graduate from University of Mumbai.