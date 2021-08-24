Simplicity Esports and Gaming : Entry into Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed, on or about December 20, 2018, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (the 'Company') issued that certain Series A-2 exchange convertible note in the original principal amount of $1,000,000 (the 'Series A-2 Note') to Maxim Group LLC ('Maxim'). Also as previously disclosed, the Company and Maxim subsequently amended the Series A-2 Note on June 18, 2020, December 31, 2020, and April 14, 2021.

On August 19, 2021, the Company and Maxim entered into the fourth amendment (the 'Fourth Amendment') to the Series A-2 Note, as amended, pursuant to which the Company and Maxim agreed that all obligations under the Series A-2 Note, as amended, shall be extinguished, and the Series A-2 Note, as amended, shall be deemed repaid in its entirety, upon the satisfaction of the following obligations: (i) the Company's payment of $500,000 to Maxim within three business days of August 19, 2021, (ii) the Company's issuance of 20,000 restricted shares of the Company's common stock to Maxim within seven business days of August 19, 2021, and (iii) the Company's issuance of a common stock purchase warrant to Maxim on August 19, 2021 for the purchase of 365,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company also granted Maxim an irrevocable right of first refusal superseding all others to act as Company's sole managing underwriter and sole bookrunner or exclusive placement agent or financial advisor, or finder in connection with any public or private offering by the Company or any subsidiary of or successor to the Company (if applicable) of its equity, equity linked or debt securities (including convertible securities) while the Company's common stock is listed on any of the NYSE American, the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Nasdaq Global Market, the Nasdaq Global Select Market, or the New York Stock Exchange (or any successors to any of the foregoing, each, a 'National Exchange'), within the period beginning on August 19, 2021 and ending on the close of business on January 1, 2023.

On August 19, 2021, the Company issued to Maxim a common stock purchase warrant (the 'Warrant') for the purchase of 365,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Warrant Shares') at an exercise price of $13.00, subject to adjustment as provided in the Warrant. The Warrant is exercisable during the period commencing on August 19, 2021 and ending at 5:00 p.m. eastern standard time on the date that is the earlier of (i) three years from the effective date of a registration statement registering for resale by Maxim or its assigns the Warrant Shares (provided that such registration statement remains in effect at the end of the exercise period) and (ii) the 42 month anniversary after August 19, 2021.

The description of the Fourth Amendment and the Warrant do not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Fourth Amendment and the Warrant, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, hereto and are incorporated herein by reference.

