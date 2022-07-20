Simplo Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.
07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Provided by: SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
1
2022/07/20
13:35:45
On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK)
Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution
and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.
2022/07/20
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:For the organization structure adjustment and resources
integration effectiveness, the board of directors of Simplo Technology
STSZ(HK) Limited resolved to dissolve and liquidate Simplo Technology
(Suzhou) Inc.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Simplo Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.