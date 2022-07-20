Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Simplo Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6121   TW0006121007

SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6121)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-18
278.50 TWD   +3.34%
01:44aSIMPLO TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.
PU
07/14SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY : Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference.
PU
07/13SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simplo Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 13:35:45
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK)
Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution
and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:For the organization structure adjustment and resources
 integration effectiveness, the board of directors of Simplo Technology
STSZ(HK) Limited resolved to dissolve and liquidate Simplo Technology
(Suzhou) Inc.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 96 590 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net income 2022 6 288 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2022 23 215 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 9,35%
Capitalization 51 514 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Managers and Directors
Fu Hsiang Sung Chairman & General Manager
Li Man Chou Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Wen Wei Spokesman & Assistant GM-Administrative
Pin Pin Hsueh Independent Director
Tai Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.22%1 724
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.78%189 858
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%68 630
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-12.93%28 973
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-15.69%10 666
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.102.85%9 176