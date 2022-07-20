Simplo Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited to announce the board resolution of dissolution and liquidation of Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:For the organization structure adjustment and resources integration effectiveness, the board of directors of Simplo Technology STSZ(HK) Limited resolved to dissolve and liquidate Simplo Technology (Suzhou) Inc. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.