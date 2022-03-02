Simplo Technology : The Company will attend UBS online investor conference
03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Provided by: SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
17:35:25
Subject
The Company will attend UBS online
investor conference
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:4:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To discuss the Company's operation and prospect
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Simplo Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.