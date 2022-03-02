Log in
    6121   TW0006121007

SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6121)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Simplo Technology : The Company will attend UBS online investor conference

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:35:25
Subject 
 The Company will attend UBS online
investor conference
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:4:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 To discuss the Company's operation and prospect
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 96 638 M 3 441 M 3 441 M
Net income 2021 6 517 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2021 17 815 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 58 358 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Simplo Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 315,50 TWD
Average target price 414,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hsiang Sung Chairman & General Manager
Li Man Chou Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Wen Wei Spokesman & Assistant GM-Administrative
Pin Pin Hsueh Independent Director
Tai Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.96%2 078
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-8.81%197 991
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.47%26 140
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-17.81%11 108
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-13.80%9 799
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-25.08%7 118