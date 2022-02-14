Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Portfolio and Distribution Expansion of Its No B.S. Skincare Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce a powerful, skin-smoothing innovation and expanded distribution plans for its No B.S. Skincare Brand.



No B.S. Skincare launched its Rejuvenating Niacinamide Elixir is already available on their website at https://www.livenobs.com/products/rejuvenating-niacinamide-elixir. Retailing at $55 and suitable for all skin types, this state-of-the-art formula combines Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Chamomile Extract to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, minimize the look of pores, reduces redness and hyperpigmentation, and reduce skin inflammation. It also reduces acne and acne scarring, soothes, hydrates, normalizes skin’s oil production and protects against free radicals.

“We are very excited to launch this new, limited-edition serum,” said Diana Briceño, CEO of No B.S. Skincare, “It’s our most powerful formula to date. It was crafted to maintain our company’s high standards of combining the best non-toxic, natural ingredients with lab-made power players to produce real results. I have already included it in my routine.”

About the Formula

Most affordable Niacinamide skincare products feature this power player as a stand-alone active ingredient, but No B.S. Skincare’s formula combines its soothing properties with hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and healing Chamomile Extract to leave even the most hypersensitive skin feeling fresh and smooth. A form of vitamin B3, Niacinamide helps minimize large pores, improve uneven skin tone, soften fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dull skin, reduce acne and acne scarring, and protect the skin from environmental stressors. It works in conjunction with Hyaluronic Acid, a humectant sugar molecule that acts like a tiny sponge, holding up to a 1000x its weight in water and pulling it into the skin surface to keep it quenched and plump. Finally, Chamomile Extract acts as an antioxidant and moisturizer that helps block signals in the body from lipids known as prostaglandins, who are responsible for inflammation, to soothe, heal, and reduce skin inflammation. Due to the combined benefits of its natural yet powerful ingredients, this limited-edition formula is great for all skin types, but those with sensitive skin or conditions like acne, rosacea, and eczema will especially benefit. Since it also speeds up cell regeneration, it’s a perfect addition to the routine of those looking to prevent or repair the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and scars.

To reap its benefits, people should smooth 3-5 drops of the serum onto clean skin am or pm after cleansing and toning and follow with their favorite moisturizer.

Standing by the No B.S. promise, the Rejuvenating Niacinamide Elixir has no phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, harmful petrochemicals or gluten, and is cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free. It is made in the USA and sustainably packaged.

Originally built as a direct to consumer brand, No B.S. will continue its omni-channel expansion in 2022. Now with a presence at Amazon and Target, the brand is gaining traction in the drug class of trade with a commitment to enter CVS this year. “The trusted and transparent brand of No B.S. resonates with today’s consumers as part of their wellness transformation. We consistently acquire loyal users lapsing from large mass brands with less clean formulas. Our focus now in on continued science-led innovation and ubiquitous distribution to meet increased demand,” said Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About No B.S. Skincare

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They don’t promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

