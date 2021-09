Simply : Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

MIAMI, September 22, 2021 - Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the relocation and grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. This 1,714 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located in the Peachtree Corners Town Center at 5215 Town Center Blvd., Suite 630, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We have had a store in the Peachtree Corners area for over 10 years, and are pleased to be able to stay in the area. Peachtree Corners is the largest city per capita in Gwinnett county, which itself is the second largest county in the state. Our store in the area has always been one of our top performing stores, and is part of our network of 8 stores in the greater Atlanta area. In addition, we also have a 9th store on St. Simons Island off the southern Georgia coast. We have moved into a brand-new shopping center with an impressive list of tenants, but we remain within a quarter mile of our old location, thereby ensuring we are able to maintain the customer relationships we have built over the years. With over 80,000 technology jobs and over 10,000 life sciences jobs within 30 minutes of our location, Peachtree Corners continues to be a great location in our store portfolio. Our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to continuing to serve the product and service needs of the Peachtree Corners community and the surrounding Norcross area."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 51 retail stores operating in 18 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

