SIMPLY, INC.

SIMPLY, INC.

(SIMP)
News 
Press Releases

Simply : Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Colombia, Missouri

02/09/2021 | 07:07am EST
MIAMI, February 9, 2021 - Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the 'Company') announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Colombia, Missouri. This 1,810 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located in The Broadway Shops Mall at 2703 E. Broadway, Suite 220, Colombia, MO, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: 'We are pleased to open our second store in Missouri in Colombia, the 4th largest and fastest growing city in the state with a population of 123,000 people. Our Colombia store is located about 2 miles from 2 colleges: (1) the University of Missouri, founded in 1839 as the first public university west of the Mississippi River and now the largest university in the state with approximately 30,000 full-time students, and (2) Colombia College, established in 1851, serving approximately 18,000 students from its traditional campus in Colombia, its online program and more than 30 venues nationwide. With the nearest Apple Store almost 2 hours away, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of this large educational customer base and the entire Colombia community.'

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 44 retail stores in 17 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Colombia Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Contact:

Vernon A. LoForti, CFO
vern.loforti@simplyinc.com

Disclaimer

Simply Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
