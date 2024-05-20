PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced Udit Mehta has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 10, 2024.

Mr. Mehta will primarily be responsible for overseeing Simpson's technology infrastructure and customer-facing digital offering and will report directly to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Olosky. His demonstrated expertise in developing technology strategies, launching digital solutions, enhancing cybersecurity, improving customer experience, and optimizing IT spending will be integral to helping drive innovation, efficiency, and software development at Simpson.

Prior to joining Simpson, Mr. Mehta spent four years at Carrier Global Corporation as the Chief Digital & Information Officer and GM Solutions for the Fire & Security segment. During his tenure, he initiated strategies that resulted in a modernized Digital Enterprise as well as a suite of B2B and B2C customer-facing digital offerings. Prior to Carrier Global, Mr. Mehta spent nine years with Siemens Power Services where he held various roles of increasing seniority, including most recently as Head of Digital Business — Americas where he helped build a new Digital P&L from the ground up as well as unlocked operational efficiencies while leading Strategic IT programs. Mr. Mehta has a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Accounting & Information Systems from Gujarat University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I am excited to welcome Udit to our team as he leads our integrated technology strategy, broadening our digital offerings and elevating the user experience for both our customers and employees," said Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer. "His depth of institutional IT knowledge and 20-year track record of initiating innovative digital solutions globally will be a tremendous asset to Simpson as we further expand our technology solutions, including the development of new software and web apps for our builder, lumber dealer, component manufacturer, and engineer customers. I believe Udit will be a strong fit for our culture and greatly contribute to the ongoing success of our business."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Simpson team, especially at such an exciting time of growth," added Mr. Mehta. "Simpson has consistently delivered leading-edge structural solutions for more than six decades and is well known for their best-in-class customer service. I look forward to continuing to shape their technology strategy and accelerate the pace of innovation to bring new digital products and solutions to the construction industry."

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

