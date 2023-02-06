SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter net sales of $475.6 million increased 13.6% year-over-year

2022 net sales of $2.12 billion increased 34.5% year-over-year

2022 net income per diluted share of $7.76 increased 26.8% year-over-year

Declared a $0.26 per share dividend

Repurchased $78.6 million in common stock in 2022

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

Beginning in 2022, the Company changed its presentation for both the North America and the Administrative and all other segment's statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. During 2021, allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations and have been adjusted herein to conform to the 2022 presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for all periods presented below are not affected by the change in presentation.

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and include the results of the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO") on April 1, 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $475.6 million increased 13.6% from $418.6 million .

increased 13.6% from . North America net sales of $368.1 million decreased 1.4% from $373.2 million , primarily due to lower sales volumes, partly offset by prior year product price increases. North America net sales were negatively impacted by $1.3 million in foreign currency translation.

net sales of decreased 1.4% from , primarily due to lower sales volumes, partly offset by prior year product price increases. net sales were negatively impacted by in foreign currency translation.

Europe net sales of $103.7 million increased 150.3% from $41.4 million , primarily due to the acquisition of ETANCO, which contributed $64.9 million in net sales, along with product price increases. If the Company had not acquired ETANCO, Europe net sales would have been negatively impacted by $5.6 million in foreign currency translation and lower volumes.

Consolidated gross profit of $200.7 million increased 1.2% compared to $198.3 million . Consolidated gross margin decreased to 42.2% from 47.4%.

increased 1.2% compared to . Consolidated gross margin decreased to 42.2% from 47.4%. North America gross margin decreased to 45.0% from 49.3%, primarily from higher raw material costs, factory and overhead and labor, as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by prior year product price increases.

gross margin decreased to 45.0% from 49.3%, primarily from higher raw material costs, factory and overhead and labor, as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by prior year product price increases.

Europe gross margin increased to 32.7% from 31.2%. Europe gross profit of $33.9 million included $20.9 million from the acquisition of ETANCO, which is net of $1.4 million in fair-value adjustments for inventory costs as a result of purchase accounting related to the acquisition of ETANCO.

Consolidated income from operations of $78.7 million decreased 18.9% compared to $97.1 million . The decrease was primarily due to higher operating expenses, including $18.0 million attributable to ETANCO, and $2.6 million for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 16.6% from 23.2%.

decreased 18.9% compared to . The decrease was primarily due to higher operating expenses, including attributable to ETANCO, and for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 16.6% from 23.2%. North America income from operations of $85.6 million decreased 16.6% compared to $102.6 million . The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit, partly offset by lower operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation.

income from operations of decreased 16.6% compared to . The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit, partly offset by lower operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation.

Europe reported income from operations of $0.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.5 million . This includes ETANCO's operating income of $0.3 million which is net of $1.4 million in inventory adjustments as noted above, $4.4 million of amortization expense on acquired intangible assets and $2.6 million for integration costs for a total of $8.4 million .

The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 26.3% from 25.0%.

Net income was $57.6 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $69.8 million , or $1.61 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , includes $2.7 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.

Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $137.4 million , an increase of $108.2 million from $29.2 million primarily from decreases in working capital offset by the decrease in net income.

Cash used in investing activities was approximately $25.4 million , an increase of $7.8 million from $17.6 million primarily due to increased capital expenditures of $20.8 million compared to $12.5 million .

2022 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $2.12 billion increased 34.5% from $1.57 billion , primarily due to product price increases and the acquisition of ETANCO, which contributed $212.6 million in net sales, partly offset by the negative effect of $27.8 million in foreign currency translation related mostly to Europe's currencies weakening against the United States dollar.

Consolidated gross profit of $941.3 million increased 24.7% compared to $755.0 million . Consolidated gross margin decreased to 44.5% from 48.0%, primarily due to higher material costs, including $13.6 million in non-recurring fair-value adjustments for inventory costs as noted above.

Consolidated income from operations of $459.1 million increased 24.8% compared to $367.8 million , primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses and $17.3 million in total acquisition and integration costs. Consolidated income from operations includes ETANCO's operating income of $0.5 million which is net of $13.6 million in non-recurring inventory adjustments as noted above, $12.4 million of amortization expense on acquired intangible assets and $10.3 million for integration costs for a total of $36.9 million . Consolidated operating margin decreased to 21.7% from 23.4%.

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased from 25.7% to 25.5%.

Net income was $334.0 million , or $7.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $266.4 million , or $6.12 per diluted share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 , includes $8.0 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.

Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $400.8 million , an increase of $249.5 million from $151.3 million primarily from decreases in working capital and the increase in net income.

Cash used in investing activities was approximately $870 .9 million, an increase of $812.1 million from $58.8 million . The increase was primarily due to the Company's purchase of ETANCO for $805.4 million . In addition, capital expenditures increased to $62.4 million from $43.7 million .

Cash provided by financing activities was approximately $465.5 million , an increase of $537.1 million from cash used of $71.6 million . Cash provided by financing activities increased mainly from $700.0 million in loan proceeds to fund the acquisition of ETANCO, offset by approximately $116.0 million in principal repayments on the Company's Revolving and Term Credit Facility during 2022, as well as $78.6 million and $43.9 million in repurchase of the Company's common stock and payment of cash dividend, respectively, compared to $24.1 million and $41.6 million in repurchases of the Company's common stock and payments of cash dividends, respectively, in the prior year.

Management Commentary -

"2022 marked a year of strong financial and operational performance for Simpson despite a challenging operating environment," commented Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Our 2022 net sales reflect the impact of product price increases implemented throughout 2021 to offset rising material costs as well as a $212.6 million contribution from the ETANCO acquisition. Our performance further demonstrates strong operational execution as we continued to integrate ETANCO and advance our key growth initiatives forward. Those initiatives enabled us to grow our North America volumes above U.S. housing starts for the year."

Mr. Olosky concluded, "Looking ahead, we are confident in the trajectory of our business despite the softer market forecasts for U.S. housing starts. We continue to believe Simpson remains well positioned for success given our ongoing focus on expansion of our growth initiatives into new markets, including commercial, OEM, national retail and building technology, the majority of which are not directly tied to U.S. housing starts, along with our strong balance sheet, solid market position and culture of Simpson colleagues who remain deeply passionate about our mission of providing solutions to help people design and build safer, stronger structures. In addition, the market for multifamily housing construction continues to remain strong and Simpson stands poised to benefit from the structural shortage of housing that has persisted in the U.S. As such, we are confident in our ability to continue to achieve our Company Ambitions, including our goal to grow above the market relative to U.S. housing starts with profitability in the top quartile of our proxy peer group."

Corporate Developments

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 47,800 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $84.95 per share, for a total of $4.1 million . For the full-year of 2022, the Company repurchased 811,330 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $96.91 per share, for a total of $78.6 million under its $100 million share repurchase authorization which expired at the end of 2022.

On December 15, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock, effective January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 .

On January 24, 2023 , the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, estimated to be $11.1 million in total. The dividend will be payable on April 27, 2023 , to the Company's stockholders of record on April 6, 2023 .

On December 28, 2022 , in conjunction with the appointment of Michael Olosky to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023 , the Company announced changes to its executive officers, also effective January 1, 2023 , as announced in Exhibit 99.1 of its current report on Form 8-K dated December 28, 2022 .

Business Outlook

Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 6, 2023, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 is as follows:

Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 18% to 20%.

Interest expense on the outstanding Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans, which have borrowings of $150.0 million and $433.1 million as of December 31, 2022 , respectively, is expected to be approximately $9.7 million , including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25% to 26%, including both federal and state income tax rates and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $90.0 million to $95.0 million including the expected spend of $22.0 million to $25.0 million on its previously announced Columbus, Ohio facility expansion, with the balance of that project to be spent in 2024.

The Company continues to work on integrating ETANCO into its operations. Plans were developed to realize the Company's previously identified synergies in the years ahead which resulted in additional costs in 2022 that are expected to continue in 2023. The Company remains well positioned to capture meaningful benefits from the synergies, subject to changing macroeconomic circumstances, which will delay some of the synergy opportunities.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels and strength of the U.S. dollar, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 475,622

$ 418,556

$ 2,116,087

$ 1,573,217 Cost of sales 274,967

220,286

1,174,794

818,187 Gross profit 200,655

198,270

941,293

755,030 Operating expenses:













Research and development and engineering expense 18,461

16,060

68,354

59,381 Selling expense 44,929

35,951

169,378

135,004 General and administrative expense 55,956

49,409

228,468

193,176 Total operating expenses 119,346

101,420

466,200

387,561 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,662

—

17,343

— Gain on disposal of assets (90)

(212)

(1,317)

(324) Income from operations 78,737

97,062

459,067

367,793 Interest expense, net and other financing costs (1,027)

(306)

(7,594)

(1,386) Other & foreign exchange gain (loss), net 406

(3,678)

(3,408)

(7,858) Income before taxes 78,116

93,078

448,065

358,549 Provision for income taxes 20,511

23,280

114,070

92,102 Net income $ 57,605

$ 69,798

$ 333,995

$ 266,447 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.35

$ 1.62

$ 7.78

$ 6.15 Diluted $ 1.35

$ 1.61

$ 7.76

$ 6.12 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,572

43,218

42,925

43,325 Diluted 42,680

43,437

43,047

43,532 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 16,369

$ 9,285

$ 60,890

$ 42,477 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense 1,994

4,324

14,980

17,715

































Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





December 31,





2022

2021

Cash and short-term investments

$ 300,742

$ 301,155

Trade accounts receivable, net

269,124

231,021

Inventories

556,801

443,756

Other current assets

52,609

22,903

Total current assets

1,179,276

998,835

Property, plant and equipment, net

361,555

259,869

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,652

45,438

Goodwill

503,717

134,022

Other noncurrent assets

409,842

45,961

Total assets

$ 2,512,042

$ 1,484,125

Trade accounts payable

$ 97,841

$ 57,215

Long-term debt, current portion

22,500

—

Other current liabilities

229,046

187,387

Total current liabilities

349,387

244,602

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

46,882

37,091

Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

554,538

—

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

140,607

18,434

Stockholders' equity

1,420,628

1,183,998

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,512,042

$ 1,484,125



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)







Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2022

2021

change

*

2022

2021

change

* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 368,129

$ 373,230

(1.4) %

$ 1,701,041

$ 1,362,941

24.8 %

Percentage of total net sales 77.4 %

89.2 %





80.4 %

86.6 %





Europe 103,712

41,429

150.3 %

400,303

196,996

103.2 %

Percentage of total net sales 21.8 %

9.9 %





18.9 %

12.5 %





Asia/Pacific 3,781

3,897

(3.0) %

14,743

13,280

11.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 0.8 %

0.9 %





0.7 %

0.8 %







Total $ 475,622

$ 418,556

13.6 %

$ 2,116,087

$ 1,573,217

34.5 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 403,527

$ 364,852

10.6 %

$ 1,831,580

$ 1,361,113

34.6 %

Percentage of total net sales 84.8 %

87.2 %





86.6 %

86.5 %





Concrete Construction 71,087

53,363

33.2 %

282,205

210,780

33.9 %

Percentage of total net sales 14.9 %

12.7 %





13.3 %

13.4 %





Other 1,008

341

N/M

2,302

1,324

N/M



Total $ 475,622

$ 418,556

13.6 %

$ 2,116,087

$ 1,573,217

34.5 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 165,564

$ 184,067

(10.1) %

$ 810,730

$ 681,137

19.0 %

North America gross profit margin 45.0 %

49.3 %





47.7 %

50.0 %





Europe 33,925

12,935

162.3 %

125,616

69,164

81.6 %

Europe gross profit margin 32.7 %

31.2 %





31.4 %

35.1 %





Asia/Pacific 961

1,312

N/M

4,910

4,902

N/M

Administrative and all other 205

(44)

N/M

37

(173)

N/M



Total $ 200,655

$ 198,270

1.2 %

$ 941,293

$ 755,030

24.7 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 85,564

$ 102,626

(16.6) %

$ 485,899

$ 377,069

28.9 %

North America operating profit margin 23.2 %

27.5 %





28.6 %

27.7 %





Europe 783

(1,522)

151.4 %

11,121

14,160

(21.5) %

Europe operating profit (loss) margin 0.8 %

(3.7) %





2.8 %

7.2 %





Asia/Pacific (175)

252

N/M

723

1,193

N/M

Administrative and all other (7,435)

(4,294)

N/M

(38,676)

(24,629)

N/M



Total $ 78,737

$ 97,062

(18.9) %

$ 459,067

$ 367,793

24.8 %



* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

