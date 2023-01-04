Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSD   US8290731053

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

(SSD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
91.42 USD   +3.11%
01/04SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Executive Officer Updates
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at CJS Securities' 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

01/04/2023 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Mike Olosky, Chief Executive Officer, and members of senior management will participate in the upcoming CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 2:20 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors virtually throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
investor.relations@strongtie.com 
(310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-announces-virtual-participation-at-cjs-securities-23rd-annual-new-ideas-for-the-new-year-conference-301712750.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
01/04SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Executive Officer Updates
CI
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Executive Officer Updates
CI
2022Insider Sell: Simpson Manufacturing
MT
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces CEO Changes, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
2022Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2022SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
More recommendations