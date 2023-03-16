Advanced search
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference

03/16/2023 | 09:01am EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Mike Olosky, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 11:30 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors virtually throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:                                                                              

Addo Investor Relations 
investor.relations@strongtie.com 
(310) 829-5400

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-announces-virtual-participation-at-the-sidoti-small-cap-conference-301773496.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
