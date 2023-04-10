Advanced search
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, April 24th
PR
04/05SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, April 24th

04/10/2023 | 09:01am EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Michael Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

DATE:




Monday, April 24, 2023






TIME:




2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

4:00 p.m. Central Time

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time






DIAL-IN:




(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International)






CONFERENCE ID:




13737589






WEBCAST:




https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1607079&tp_key=b56dffbfdd

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 8, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13737589. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
investor.relations@strongtie.com 
(310) 829-5400

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-monday-april-24th-301790970.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
