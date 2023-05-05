Advanced search
    SSD   US8290731053

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

(SSD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:53:15 2023-05-05 am EDT
124.52 USD   +1.03%
Simpson Manufacturing : Investor Presentation - May 2023

05/05/2023 | 09:31am EDT
STRONG FOUNDATION. STRONGER FUTURE.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Investor Presentation

May 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of the acquisition of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

2

Investment Highlights

Industry leader with unique business model, strong brand recognition and trusted reputation

Diversified product offerings and geographies mitigate exposure to cyclical U.S. housing market

Leadership position in wood products with significant opportunities in all addressable markets

Industry-leading gross profit and operating margins

Strong balance sheet enables financial flexibility and stockholder returns

~55% of free cash flow returned to stockholders since 2019(1)

(1) Time frame represents January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2023.

3

Simpson's Brand and Culture

At Simpson, we describe the unique culture of our organization as our "Secret Sauce."

OUR MISSION

To provide solutions that help people design and build safer, stronger structures.

OUR COMPANY VALUES

  1. Relentless Customer Focus
  2. Long-RangeView
  3. High-QualityProducts
  4. Be The Leader
  5. Everybody Matters
  6. Enable Growth
  7. Risk-TakingInnovation
  8. Give Back
  9. Be Humble, Have Fun

4

28-Year Trading History

5/25/1994

Initial public offering at $11.50 (or $2.875 adjusted for two stock splits in August 2002 & November 2004)

$160.

$140.

8/19/2002

2 for 1 stock split

11/19/2004

2 for 1 stock split

1/1/2012

Founder Barclay Simpson appointed Chairman Emeritus, Tom Fitzmyers appointed Chairman, Karen Colonias appointed to President & CEO

10/30/2017

Announced 2020 Plan

7/29/2019

Updated certain 2020 Plan targets

3/24/2020

COVID-19 pandemic declared

3/23/2021

Announced 5

Year Company

Ambitions & Key

Growth Initiatives

12/29/2021 & 4/1/2022 Announced binding offer to acquire

ETANCO; closed acquisition of

ETANCO

12/31/2021

SSD closes at all-time high of $139.07

9/8/2022

Announced

CEO succession plan, Mike Olosky appointed to

CEO

$120.

Compound annual growth rate of 13.9% as of May 1, 2023 since the 1994 IPO

$100.

$80.

$60.00

$40.00

$20.00

$0.00

Note: Stock chart depicts SSD trading history from May 25, 1994 through May 1, 2023.

5

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
