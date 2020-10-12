Simpson Manufacturing : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

NEWS RELEASE

Pleasanton, CA - October 12, 2020 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE: Monday, October 26, 2020 TIME: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 4:00 p.m. Central Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13711219 WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141698

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13711219. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.comfor 90 days.