Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.    SSD

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

(SSD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simpson Manufacturing : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26th

Pleasanton, CA - October 12, 2020 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE:

Monday, October 26, 2020

TIME:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

4:00 p.m. Central Time

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN:

(877) 407-0792

(U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263

(International)

CONFERENCE ID:

13711219

WEBCAST:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141698

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13711219. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.comfor 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations investor.relations@strongtie.com(310) 829-5400

# # # #

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 17:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
01:05pSIMPSON MANUFACTURING : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
09:01aSIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
PR
10/01SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing..
PR
09/30SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
PU
09/15SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
PR
08/07SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/05SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/29SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Announces Participation at the Jefferies Virtual Industr..
PU
07/29SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces Participation At The Jefferies Virtu..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 179 M - -
Net income 2020 153 M - -
Net cash 2020 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 4 140 M 4 140 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 337
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,75 $
Last Close Price 95,23 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Winifred Colonias President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Andrasick Chairman
Brian J. Magstadt Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer A. Chatman Independent Director
Robin Greenway MacGillivray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.18.70%4 140
ASSA ABLOY AB-3.01%26 817
SAINT-GOBAIN0.60%23 633
MASCO CORPORATION19.75%15 030
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.35.74%12 252
TREX COMPANY, INC.74.05%9 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group