Simpson Manufacturing : to Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

Pleasanton, CA - January 19, 2021 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE: Monday, February 8, 2021 TIME: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 4:00 p.m. Central Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13715193 WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143082

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13715193. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.comfor 90 days.