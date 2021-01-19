Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.    SSD

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

(SSD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simpson Manufacturing : to Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

01/19/2021 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020

FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

Pleasanton, CA - January 19, 2021 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

DATE:

Monday, February 8, 2021

TIME:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

4:00 p.m. Central Time

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN:

(877) 407-0792

(U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263

(International)

CONFERENCE ID:

13715193

WEBCAST:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143082

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13715193. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.comfor 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations investor.relations@strongtie.com(310) 829-5400

# # # #

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:43:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
11:44aSIMPSON MANUFACTURING : to Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial..
PU
09:01aSIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 ..
PR
01/15SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Simpson Manufac..
MT
01/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Simpson Manufacturing
MT
01/06SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces Virtual Participation At The CJS 21s..
PR
01/06SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Endures at Simpson Manufacturing
MT
2020SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : SSD) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Simpson Manufacturing
MT
2020SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 251 M - -
Net income 2020 186 M - -
Net cash 2020 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 4 320 M 4 320 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 337
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 106,00 $
Last Close Price 99,49 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karen Winifred Colonias President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Andrasick Chairman
Michael Olosky Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. Magstadt Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer A. Chatman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.6.46%4 320
ASSA ABLOY AB3.06%27 638
SAINT-GOBAIN13.73%27 438
MASCO CORPORATION2.11%14 611
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY25.39%13 069
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.3.03%12 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ