Sims : 6 Ways to Celebrate & Recognize Juneteenth

June 20, 2022

Did you know that Juneteenth is the "longest-running African American holiday" yet many people are unaware of the day and its significance? According to The New York Times more than 60% of Americans know "nothing at all" or only "a little bit" about Juneteenth.

This year to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday we have asked our U.S. Managers to share the history behind Juneteenth with their teams, and to play a video we created of the Juneteenth poem by Noah Griffin that was recited by an employee of Sims Limited.

If you are not already familiar with Juneteenth, we have gathered some information and a few useful links on how you can celebrate and recognize this holiday.

For more information, please visit the official Juneteenth website.

Learn more about our Commitment to DEI at Sims Limited.

Share this: