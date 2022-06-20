Log in
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-20 am EDT
14.47 AUD   -0.96%
03:54pSIMS : 6 Ways to Celebrate & Recognize Juneteenth
PU
06/19SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
06/10Australian Shares Fall Below 7,000 After European Central Bank Ends Stimulus Scheme, Sets Rate Hike Guidance
MT
Sims : 6 Ways to Celebrate & Recognize Juneteenth

06/20/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
June 20, 2022

Did you know that Juneteenth is the "longest-running African American holiday" yet many people are unaware of the day and its significance? According to The New York Times more than 60% of Americans know "nothing at all" or only "a little bit" about Juneteenth.

This year to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday we have asked our U.S. Managers to share the history behind Juneteenth with their teams, and to play a video we created of the Juneteenth poem by Noah Griffin that was recited by an employee of Sims Limited.

If you are not already familiar with Juneteenth, we have gathered some information and a few useful links on how you can celebrate and recognize this holiday.

For more information, please visit the official Juneteenth website.

Learn more about our Commitment to DEI at Sims Limited.

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 19:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 985 M 6 267 M 6 267 M
Net income 2022 533 M 372 M 372 M
Net cash 2022 147 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 5,79%
Capitalization 2 757 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float 81,0%
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,47 AUD
Average target price 20,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Deputy Chairman
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Heather M. Ridout Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED-9.03%1 928
NUCOR-0.14%30 328
ARCELORMITTAL-12.15%21 845
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.01%15 297
TATA STEEL LIMITED-22.52%14 214
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.77%13 559