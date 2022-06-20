Sims : 6 Ways to Celebrate & Recognize Juneteenth
June 20, 2022
Did you know that Juneteenth is the "longest-running African American holiday" yet many people are unaware of the day and its significance? According to The New York Times more than 60% of Americans know "nothing at all" or only "a little bit" about Juneteenth.
This year to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday we have asked our U.S. Managers to share the history behind Juneteenth with their teams, and to play a video we created of the Juneteenth poem by Noah Griffin that was recited by an employee of Sims Limited.
If you are not already familiar with Juneteenth, we have gathered some information and a few useful links on how you can celebrate and recognize this holiday.
Listen to in the video linked below, which was recited by our very own Eric Jones, sr. graphic designer at Sims Limited.
Juneteenth, a poem by Noah Griffin
Singalong to the Black national anthem,
Lift Every Voice and Sing
Watch this video about
the history of Juneteenth and its significance
Learn about the path to freedom
from the Alexandria Black History Museum
Support Black-owned businesses. The offers a list of Black-owned small business directories, such as the US Chamber of Commerce - an online directory searchable by state or retail category
Black Business Green Book
Explore a museum dedicated to Black culture. Immerse yourself in Black art and culture at the in Harlem, the Studio Museum in Washington, D.C., the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Memphis, or the National Civil Rights Museum in Seattle, to name a few. These museums have virtual components, as well as online exhibits.
Northwest African American Museum
For more information, please visit the official
website.
Juneteenth
about our Commitment to DEI at Sims Limited. Learn more
