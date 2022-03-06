Log in
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:42 am
19.09 AUD   +0.05%
04:39pSIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
04:29pSIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
03/03SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
Sims : Application for quotation of securities - SGM

03/06/2022 | 04:29pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SIMS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Saturday March 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SGM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,480

03/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SIMS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

69114838630

1.3

ASX issuer code

SGM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

5/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SGMAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

102,896

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

3/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,480

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 9.38000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 413 M 6 181 M 6 181 M
Net income 2022 480 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2022 203 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 3 669 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float -
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,09 AUD
Average target price 19,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Deputy Chairman
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED18.87%2 696
NUCOR21.52%37 333
ARCELORMITTAL-5.01%26 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.93%20 396
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%18 071
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%17 225