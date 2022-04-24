Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sims Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 02:10:16 am EDT
22.33 AUD   -1.37%
01:19pSIMS : Australia is proud to become a member of Supply Nation
PU
04/11SIMS : Investor Day 29 March 2022 (pdf)
PU
04/07SIMS : New Zealand Moves to 100% Renewable Energy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sims : Australia is proud to become a member of Supply Nation

04/24/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
April 24, 2022

Sims Limited businesses in Australia have recently become members of Supply Nation, an Australian leader in supplier diversity. This membership reinforces our commitment to diversity in both our workforce and procurement processes, by connecting us to Indigenous suppliers to help build a vibrant and prosperous Indigenous business sector.

As an Australia-based company, Sims Limited is has been focused on building a sustainable, diverse, and innovative supply chain throughout the country and across the globe, and with the support of Supply Nation's network, the company's commitment will be strengthened.

Our membership delivers on a commitment Sims Metal made in our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which is to establish and strengthen mutually beneficial relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and organisations. Through these relationships, Sims can further contribute to greater economic empowerment and help 'close the gap' between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Sims Metal has had a long relationship with Yurra Pty Ltd, a Supply Nation registered business founded in 2013 and majority owned by the Yindjibarndi people. Yurra provides industrial fabrication and cleaning services to the business across Western Australia, and Sims has embedded Yurra employees in our rail recycling teams in the Pilbarra.

"When we introduced the Sims Metal Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan in 2021, we were very clear that we wanted to establish and strengthen mutually beneficial relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and organizations," said Alistair Field, Sims Limited's chief executive officer. "With the help of Supply Nation we will be able to deepen our relationship with, and further our commitment to, these businesses and communities."

Supply Nation Chief Executive Officer, Ms Laura Berry, said "We are delighted to welcome Sims Group into the Supply Nation community and we look forward to working with them to develop their supplier diversity footprint. The measure of our collective success will be in the value of transactions between Sims Limited and Indigenous businesses".

Supply Nation's mission is to facilitate, encourage and promote business between corporate Australia and Government agencies and Indigenous owned businesses. More information on Supply Nation at www.supplynation.org.au

Share this:
Posted in: Corporate

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIMS LIMITED
01:19pSIMS : Australia is proud to become a member of Supply Nation
PU
04/11SIMS : Investor Day 29 March 2022 (pdf)
PU
04/07SIMS : New Zealand Moves to 100% Renewable Energy
PU
04/06SIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
04/04UBS Downgrades Sims to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to AU$22 From AU$20.30
MT
03/28SIMS : Investor Strategy 29 March 2022
PU
03/28SIMS : Investor Day Presentation
PU
03/20SIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
03/16SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
03/15SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 868 M 6 440 M 6 440 M
Net income 2022 521 M 378 M 378 M
Net cash 2022 163 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 4 265 M 3 097 M 3 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,33 AUD
Average target price 21,24 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Deputy Chairman
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Heather M. Ridout Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED39.04%3 097
NUCOR41.09%42 839
ARCELORMITTAL4.92%28 950
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.96%20 403
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.65%17 931
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.44.37%16 983