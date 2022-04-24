Sims : Australia is proud to become a member of Supply Nation

April 24, 2022

Sims Limited businesses in Australia have recently become members of Supply Nation, an Australian leader in supplier diversity. This membership reinforces our commitment to diversity in both our workforce and procurement processes, by connecting us to Indigenous suppliers to help build a vibrant and prosperous Indigenous business sector.

As an Australia-based company, Sims Limited is has been focused on building a sustainable, diverse, and innovative supply chain throughout the country and across the globe, and with the support of Supply Nation's network, the company's commitment will be strengthened.

Our membership delivers on a commitment Sims Metal made in our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which is to establish and strengthen mutually beneficial relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and organisations. Through these relationships, Sims can further contribute to greater economic empowerment and help 'close the gap' between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Sims Metal has had a long relationship with Yurra Pty Ltd, a Supply Nation registered business founded in 2013 and majority owned by the Yindjibarndi people. Yurra provides industrial fabrication and cleaning services to the business across Western Australia, and Sims has embedded Yurra employees in our rail recycling teams in the Pilbarra.

"When we introduced the Sims Metal Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan in 2021, we were very clear that we wanted to establish and strengthen mutually beneficial relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and organizations," said Alistair Field, Sims Limited's chief executive officer. "With the help of Supply Nation we will be able to deepen our relationship with, and further our commitment to, these businesses and communities."

Supply Nation Chief Executive Officer, Ms Laura Berry, said "We are delighted to welcome Sims Group into the Supply Nation community and we look forward to working with them to develop their supplier diversity footprint. The measure of our collective success will be in the value of transactions between Sims Limited and Indigenous businesses".

Supply Nation's mission is to facilitate, encourage and promote business between corporate Australia and Government agencies and Indigenous owned businesses. More information on Supply Nation at www.supplynation.org.au

Share this: