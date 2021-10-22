Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sims Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sims : CEO Shared Insights on the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World at Credit Suisse APAC ESG Conference

10/22/2021 | 08:24am EDT
October 21, 2021

SYDNEY - Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Limited, a global leader in sustainability, participated in a panel at the Credit Suisse Asia Pacific ESG Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The theme of the virtual panel was "Assessing the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World."

Mr. Field was alongside other industry leading experts, including Larry Fink, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, BlackRock, for the discussion, which was hosted by a Credit Suisse representative. The session offered investors unique industry insights on the risks and opportunities within the next phase of ESG disruption and shared perceptions on which sustainable business models will thrive during this period.

"Transitioning to a low carbon economy in the steel industry presents a multi-year structural opportunity for the recycling industry," stated Alistair Field. "One way Sims is positioning itself to capitalize on the opportunity is by investing in technology to deliver quality products to the market."

For more information about Sims Limited and its sustainability targets, please visit www.simsltd.com.

About Sims Limited


Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy. Our nearly 3,880 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
