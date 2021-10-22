Sims : CEO Shared Insights on the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World at Credit Suisse APAC ESG Conference

October 21, 2021

SYDNEY - Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Limited, a global leader in sustainability, participated in a panel at the Credit Suisse Asia Pacific ESG Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The theme of the virtual panel was "Assessing the Future of Steel in a Decarbonizing World."

Mr. Field was alongside other industry leading experts, including Larry Fink, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, BlackRock, for the discussion, which was hosted by a Credit Suisse representative. The session offered investors unique industry insights on the risks and opportunities within the next phase of ESG disruption and shared perceptions on which sustainable business models will thrive during this period.

"Transitioning to a low carbon economy in the steel industry presents a multi-year structural opportunity for the recycling industry," stated Alistair Field. "One way Sims is positioning itself to capitalize on the opportunity is by investing in technology to deliver quality products to the market."

