    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
03/28 01:10:59 am EDT
21.28 AUD   -0.51%
Sims : Investor Day Presentation

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Creating Value by Providing a Pathway for Decarbonisation to our Customers

Investor Day Briefing

29 March 2022

Acknowledgment of Country

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities current at the date of the presentation, 29 March 2022. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.

This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

8:00-9:00am

  • Progress on Strategy

  • Market trends in 2022 & beyond and Sims' response

15 mins

Alistair Field

9:00-9:45am

ESG

15 mins

Elise Gautier

9:45-10:00am

Morning Tea

10:00-11:00am

101 Metal

15 mins

John Glyde

11:00am-11:45am

Fireside chat - Market conditions

20 mins

Ana Metelo Graeme Cameron

11:45am-12.30pm

Lunch

12.30pm-1:30pm

Deep Dive on SLS

30 mins

Ingrid Sinclair

1:30pm-2:30pm

Update on SRR

15 mins

Brendan McDonnell

2:30pm-2:45pm

Afternoon Tea

2:45pm-3.45pm

Finance

15 mins

Stephen Mikkelsen

3:45pm-4:15pm

Q&A Wrap Up

Stephen Mikkelsen

4:15pm-5:15pm

Drinks

Management & Investors

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
