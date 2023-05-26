Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sims Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:03 2023-05-26 am EDT
14.28 AUD   +0.92%
05/26Sims Limited Achieves Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 Recognition
BU
05/26Sims : Achieves Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 Recognition
PU
05/01Transcript : Sims Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sims Limited Achieves Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 Recognition

05/26/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
Identified by Financial Times and Statista for second consecutive year as setting the pace in the fight against climate change

Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, has been named to the Financial Times 2023 Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list for the second time. Sims Limited was one of 275 companies on the prestigious list, which highlights companies that have made genuine greenhouse gas emissions reductions relative to their revenues over a five-year period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005346/en/

FT-Statista Climate Leaders 2023 logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

FT-Statista Climate Leaders 2023 logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the second consecutive year, Financial Times and Statista examined publicly available disclosures of more than 2,000 companies in the Asia-Pacific region to compile the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list. The list is comprised of companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2016 and 2021 – that is, their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue – and made further climate-related commitments (such as CDP disclosure scores and transparency on Scope 3 emissions).

“As a company whose purpose is to create a world without waste to preserve our planet, it is humbling to be recognised for our climate achievements and efforts to reduce emissions within our operations,” said Alistair Field, chief executive officer and managing director at Sims Limited. “We truly believe that strong climate action is essential to creating the world we all want to live in and leave for future generations, so we take our role in this process very seriously.”

Moving toward renewable electricity is a critical component of Sims Limited’s decarbonisation plans, and this past year, the company accelerated its carbon neutrality target by 12 years, demonstrating their commitment to decarbonising their own operations. In 2023, Sims Limited’s North America businesses joined their businesses in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, and Europe in supporting 100 percent renewable electricity.

The company, which is a signatory of the Global Agreement on Climate Policy Engagement, also ranked 14th on the 2023 Corporate Knights Global 100 List of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies and placed in the top 100 of the As You Sow 2023 Carbon Clean200 list.

Sims Limited’s Sustainability Report contains more information on the company’s decarbonisation efforts and achievements and the social, environmental, and economic value it creates. For a full accounting of the 2023 Climate Asia-Pacific List, visit https://www.ft.com/reports/asia-pacific-climate-leaders.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs almost 5,000 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments, and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

About Financial Times Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific List

The Financial Times Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list was published for the first time in 2022. The research was conducted by Statista, an independent consultancy, who reviewed reported emissions data for over 2,000 companies that are headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region. To be featured on the list, companies needed to have made reductions on scope 1 and 2 emissions between 2015 and 2020, relative to revenue. 


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 982 M 5 191 M 5 191 M
Net income 2023 207 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2023 77,5 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 2 697 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 201
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,28 AUD
Average target price 15,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Non-Executive Chairman
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Deborah Mary O'Toole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED8.10%1 739
NUCOR CORPORATION2.19%33 837
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.30.38%20 820
ARCELORMITTAL-2.81%20 385
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.80%18 683
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-4.55%16 013
