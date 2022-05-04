Log in
Sims : Strengthens its Commitment to Diversity with Supply Nation Membership

05/04/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
May 4, 2022

SYDNEY - Sims Limited, a global leader in sustainability today announced that its businesses in Australia, Sims Metal and Sims Lifecycle Services, are now members of Supply Nation, an Australian leader in supplier diversity. Supply Nation is a non-profit organisation that aims to grow the Indigenous business sector by facilitating and encouraging business between corporations, government agencies and Indigenous-owned businesses.

Supply Nation connects its members to Indigenous suppliers to help build a vibrant and prosperous Indigenous business sector by incorporating these businesses into the supply chain of Australian companies and government agencies. As an Australia-based company, Sims Limited is focused on building a sustainable, diverse, and innovative supply chain throughout the country and across the globe, and with the support of Supply Nation's network, the company's commitment will be strengthened.

"When we introduced the Sims Metal Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan in 2021, we were very clear that we wanted to establish and strengthen mutually beneficial relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and organizations," said Alistair Field, Sims Limited's chief executive officer. "In FY21 we spent in excess of $1M AUD with Indigenous-owned businesses, and with the help of Supply Nation, we will make strong progress toward deepening our relationship with, and furthering our commitment to, these businesses and communities."

Sims Limited's core values of respect and social responsibility are similar to the pillars of Reconciliation Action Plans (RAPs) - relationships, respect and opportunities - and are woven throughout its own RAP. This Supply Nation membership represents the steps that the business is making toward delivering on its own Reflect RAP, contributing to greater economic empowerment and closing the gap that exists between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians.

Supply Nation's Chief Executive Officer, Laura Berry, said "We are delighted to welcome Sims Limited into the Supply Nation community, and we look forward to working with them to develop their supplier diversity footprint. The measure of our collective success will be in the value of transactions between Sims Limited and Indigenous businesses."

Sims Metal has had a long-standing relationship with Yurra Pty Ltd, a Supply Nation registered business founded in 2013 that provides industrial fabrication and cleaning services to the business across Western Australia. Yurra is majority owned by the Yindjibarndi people, and Sims Metal has embedded Yurra employees within its rail recycling teams in the Pilbarra.

For more information on diversity at Sims Limited, visit the company's DEI page.

About Sims Limited


Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy. Our 4,000 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments, and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com

Sims Limited published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 21:32:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
