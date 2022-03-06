Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sims Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:42 am
19.09 AUD   +0.05%
04:39pSIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
04:29pSIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
03/03SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sims : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM

03/06/2022 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

SIMS LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

5/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

5,652,491

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

184,616

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SIMS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

69114838630

1.3

ASX issuer code

SGM

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

26/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

5/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

201,526,906

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

20,152,690

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

6/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

5/9/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIMS LIMITED
04:39pSIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
04:29pSIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
03/03SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
03/01SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
02/27SIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
02/27SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
02/24SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
02/23SIMS : Application for quotation of securities - SGM
PU
02/22SIMS : Update - Notification of buy-back - SGM
PU
02/22SIMS : The March Toward a Clean Energy Future
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 413 M 6 181 M 6 181 M
Net income 2022 480 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2022 203 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 3 669 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float -
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,09 AUD
Average target price 19,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Deputy Chairman
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED18.87%2 696
NUCOR21.52%37 333
ARCELORMITTAL-5.01%26 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.93%20 396
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%18 071
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%17 225