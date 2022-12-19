Advanced search
    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-12-19 pm EST
13.17 AUD   -0.30%
05:06pSims : Sims Limited Sells Surplus Land for $31.5M
12/18Sims Sells Non-Core New Jersey Land for $31.5 Million
12/14Sims Limited Recognised by CDP as a Leader in Addressing Climate Change
Sims : Sims Limited Sells Surplus Land for $31.5M

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
19 December 2022

NEW YORK - Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the sale of 8.2 acres of land, located at 250 Doremus Avenue in Newark, New Jersey for $31.5 million. Eighty-five percent of the proceeds will be received in December 2022, and the balance will be received before June 30, 2023.

This sale represents tangible progress in the company's ongoing review of identifying unproductive or non-core assets for disposal and subsequently redeploying the proceeds to core growth assets.

The previous sale of a 50.5 percent stake in Sims Municipal Recycling is an example of a non-core asset identified during this review process. The proceeds were recycled to substantially fund the acquisitions of Recyclers Australia and Atlantic Recycling Group.

"The sale of this land in New Jersey demonstrates our commitment to disciplined capital management, and we will use the proceeds to fund core growth assets that deliver returns at or above our IRR hurdle of 15 percent," said Alistair Field, managing director and chief executive officer at Sims Limited. "Selling unproductive and non-core assets allows us to free up capital to continue funding transformative assets, such as the Pinkenba land acquired in FY21, without significantly changing our capital profile. We have achieved excellent outcomes through recycling capital and anticipate further divestments," Mr. Field concluded.

About Sims Limited


Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

Sims Limited published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 22:05:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 276 M 4 880 M 4 880 M
Net income 2023 136 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net Debt 2023 67,0 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,12%
Capitalization 2 483 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 071
Free-Float 82,1%
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,21 AUD
Average target price 12,27 AUD
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Deputy Chairman
Elise Gautier Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Heather M. Ridout Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMS LIMITED-18.43%1 648
NUCOR CORPORATION17.04%34 274
ARCELORMITTAL-14.51%20 817
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.62.75%17 736
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.54%16 409
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.55%16 195