Taking Action: Our Response to the War in Ukraine

May 16, 2022

Two months of war has left 7.7 million people displaced, including nearly two-thirds of all children in Ukraine. This invasion triggered an immediate rise in humanitarian needs both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries as more than two million refugees, many of which are women and children, have fled the conflict.

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine is in direct opposition to the values that are core at Sims Limited, and we denounce the actions of the Putin Administration and condemn their violation of international law. As such, early in the conflict, Sims made the decision to refrain from business dealings with Russia and Russian entities.

As a company, we have donated $200,000 (AUD) to UNICEF Australia for immediate humanitarian aid and launched an employee appeal to raise additional funds for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. UNICEF is on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries providing essential food, water, medicine, and safe shelter for refugees.

While Sims Limited does not have a presence in areas of conflict in Ukraine, we do have colleagues who have family and friends in these regions, and our thoughts remain with them. Sims Lifecycle Services have a team based in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and our employees there have also rallied to assist Ukrainians seeking refuge in that country. The team collected goods including food, clothes, and toys onsite and donated both goods and money to a local organisation coordinating relief on the ground, Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH). Our Employee Assistance Program is available to help support employees and their families impacted and distressed by the conflict.

We deeply appreciate the efforts of UNICEF, PAH and other non-profits on the ground who are providing assistance and we will continue to monitor developments in the region, in the wider economy, and across our value chain.

For more information about Sims Limited's commitment to social and environmental impact and key initiatives, visit Sims Limited Sustainability.

