Sims Limited is engaged in metal recycling and provides circular solutions for technology. The principal activities of the Company include buying, processing, and selling of ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals, and supporting businesses and data centers in managing end-of-life physical information technology (IT) assets through reuse, redeployment, and recycling. This includes IT asset disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling solutions. The Company's North America Metal (NAM), Australia and New Zealand Metal (ANZ) and UK Metal (UK) segments are engaged in ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions. Its Global Trading segment coordinates sales of ferrous bulk cargo shipments, non-ferrous sales into primarily China and Southeast Asia and brokerage sales on behalf of third and related parties. Its SA Recycling (SAR) segment is engaged in an investment in the SA Recycling joint venture. Its Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) segment provides electronic recycling solutions.

