  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simulations Plus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
38.49 USD   -0.41%
08:34aLixoft Adds New Data Formatting and Reporting Modules to MonolixSuite™ in Version 2023R1
BU
03/07Simulations Plus, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Simulations Plus to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
Lixoft Adds New Data Formatting and Reporting Modules to MonolixSuite™ in Version 2023R1

03/09/2023 | 08:34am EST
Update includes enhanced PKanalix, Monolix, and Simulx modules

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that its Lixoft division, a leading provider of population PKPD modeling solutions for pharmacometricians and biostatisticians, has released version 2023R1 of its MonolixSuite™ software.

Key advancements in this new version make it easier for users to input and format their data, generate reports automatically based on a custom Word template file, work with more flexible plots that allow merged trendlines and custom axis, and export a PKanalix, Monolix, or Simulx run to any other application of the MonolixSuite. The updates also provide improved performance for data, libraries, and algorithms.

The continued advances made with PKanalix, Monolix, and Simulx provide a streamlined modeling and simulation workflow from data analysis and non-compartmental analysis to population modeling and simulation with fully interoperable applications. The updated platform allows the full development of the data modeling without changing the data set nor the models, making both the modeling work and QC approval faster.

Jonathan Chauvin, President of the Lixoft division at Simulations Plus, said: “This version of the MonolixSuite is a significant breakthrough for our users, especially with the updated data formatting and reporting capabilities. Many of these new features were requested by industry and academic scientists, and we integrated that feedback with our own scientists’ expertise to extend the power of the MonolixSuite for modeling and simulation of preclinical and clinical data. It represents our vision to design products with a straightforward user experience, advanced statistical methods, and enhanced computational performance. Moreover, it provides more interoperability and improved connections to other applications in the modeling and simulation framework.”

Simulations Plus will host a webinar focused on the new features in MonolixSuite 2023 on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration for the webinar is available here.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
