Pro-ficiency Acquisition
June 12, 2024
1
Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate the Pro-ficiency business with our own, as well as expenses we may incur in connection therewith, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, as well as expenses we may incur in connection therewith, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2
Today's Speakers
Shawn O'Connor
Will Frederick
Michael Raymer
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer,
and Chief Operating
Pro-ficiency
Officer
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Pro-ficiency Acquisition Overview
- Transaction Terms
- $100M purchase price
- 100% cash consideration, funded from existing cash and investment resources
- Expands Simulations Plus' presence across the drug development continuum, providing clients an end-to-end offering
- Leverages Simulations Plus' core competencies across scientific skills, drug development expertise, data management acumen, predictive analytics and biosimulation capabilities
- Increases Simulations Plus' ability to support its Pharma/Biotech clients in improving drug development and commercialization rates of success utilizing simulations through both advanced software technologies and services
-
Significant value creation potential and expected to be accretive to fiscal 2025
EPS
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Pro-ficiency At a Glance
- Leading provider of simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions for clinical and commercial drug development
- Suite of software and services, developed with AI technologies, is highly complementary and synergistic to
Simulations Plus' platform
- Current client base spans the Pharma/Biotech industry and includes approximately 40 companies
- Approximately 40 employees
- CY 2023 revenue of ~$15 million
- Good mix of software vs service based revenue with growth driving to Simulations Plus' traditional mix
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Strategic Rationale
- Expands Simulations Plus' presence along the drug development value chain, leveraging its scientific skills, drug development expertise, data management acumen, predictive analytics and biosimulations capabilities
- Broadens and differentiates Simulations Plus' holistic offering to include clinical trial operations, medical affairs, and communications to life sciences customers
- Doubles total addressable market (TAM), adding $4 billion of clinical simulations training, analytics and medical communications
- Provides meaningful cross-selling opportunities to a shared target customer base in life sciences
- Broadens Simulations Plus' platform and accelerates scale, increasing aperture for continued M&A strategy and improving right-to-win as a strategic partner of choice
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Complementary Businesses
Simulations Plus
Pro-ficiency
Total Addressable Market (TAM)
$4B
$4B
2023 Revenue
$60M (FY)
$15M (CY)
Top 20 Pharma
18 Top 20 Logos
8 Top 20 Logos
Markets Served
•
Drug Discovery
•
Clinical Trial Operations
•
Clinical Development
•
Medical Affairs
•
Regulatory
•
Commercial
Product Strength
Simulations Plus utilizes data simulation
Pro-ficiency utilizes experience and content simulation developed with
including AI based data analytics applied to
AI technologies to enhance clinical trial and launch training, data
clinical protocols and decision making.
analytics and outcomes.
Simulation Models
Data Simulation Models and Analytics
Experience Simulations and Analytics
Customer ROI
• Reduced Drug Development Costs
•
Accelerated Clinical Trial Cycle
•
Accelerated Drug Development
•
Reduced Protocol Deviations
•
Reduced Regulatory Risk
• Reduced Cost of Clinical Trial Operations
• Improved Market Awareness, Adoption (of disease and products)
•
Reduced Regulatory Risk
# of Products and Services
14 Software Platforms & Consulting Services
10 Digital and Service Solutions
Across Drug Development Life Cycle
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Expanded Offerings Across the Pharma Value Chain
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Key Takeaways
- Complementary capabilities with expertise and services that are grounded in science
- Focus on applying advanced technologies, including AI, to enhance actionable data analytics
- Continues Simulations Plus' journey to assist its clients in improving their drug development return on investment and patient care delivery
- Unlocks an additional $4 billion market opportunity, incremental to $4 billion biosimulation market
- Deepens client engagement capabilities and presents significant cross-selling opportunities to shared life sciences customers
- Provides distinct competitive advantage and enhances ability to drive innovation
- Enhances leadership team and expands internal expertise
©2024, Simulations Plus, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles 310-622-8251 slp@finprofiles.com
Renee Bouche
Simulations Plus Investor Relations 661-723-7723renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Simulations Plus Inc. published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 12:44:08 UTC.