Simulations Plus : Announces the University+ Program

Free access to Simulations Plus software for accredited universities will accelerate learning and educational pursuits

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced the formation of the University+ Program as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

The University+ Program offers free one-year access to Simulations Plus software to students and educators at accredited universities worldwide and is renewable provided eligibility conditions are met. General terms and conditions, along with the simple and straightforward application form, can be found at our website.

John DiBella, Simulations Plus division president, stated: “Simulations Plus has been a staunch supporter of academic research training and collaborations for over two decades to advance the science of Modeling and Simulation (M&S). The goal of the new University+ Program is to increase M&S education and publications that will promote the next generation of scientists by setting them up today for success tomorrow. By providing accredited universities with free access to the Simulations Plus portfolio of software, we will be able to drive M&S learning and understanding prior to entering the workforce. This program will prepare future scientists for numerous opportunities, including participation in our Internship+ Program to gain further hands-on experience with industry leading M&S tools, funded postdoc opportunities with our company, or full-time employment careers where they can apply model informed drug development (MIDD) skills and methods with Simulations Plus, industry, academia, or government agencies.”

“What better way of celebrating our 25th anniversary than by investing in the next generation of scientists,” added Shawn O’Connor, CEO of Simulations Plus. “Free access to state-of-the-art platforms, with all features enabled, across the divisions of our company will have an immediate and positive impact on academic programs across the globe, increase the talent pool of future scientists, and help contribute to the rapid development of safer, lower cost treatments for patients worldwide.”

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

