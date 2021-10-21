Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simulations Plus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simulations Plus : Announces the University+ Program

10/21/2021 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free access to Simulations Plus software for accredited universities will accelerate learning and educational pursuits

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced the formation of the University+ Program as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

The University+ Program offers free one-year access to Simulations Plus software to students and educators at accredited universities worldwide and is renewable provided eligibility conditions are met. General terms and conditions, along with the simple and straightforward application form, can be found at our website.

John DiBella, Simulations Plus division president, stated: “Simulations Plus has been a staunch supporter of academic research training and collaborations for over two decades to advance the science of Modeling and Simulation (M&S). The goal of the new University+ Program is to increase M&S education and publications that will promote the next generation of scientists by setting them up today for success tomorrow. By providing accredited universities with free access to the Simulations Plus portfolio of software, we will be able to drive M&S learning and understanding prior to entering the workforce. This program will prepare future scientists for numerous opportunities, including participation in our Internship+ Program to gain further hands-on experience with industry leading M&S tools, funded postdoc opportunities with our company, or full-time employment careers where they can apply model informed drug development (MIDD) skills and methods with Simulations Plus, industry, academia, or government agencies.”

“What better way of celebrating our 25th anniversary than by investing in the next generation of scientists,” added Shawn O’Connor, CEO of Simulations Plus. “Free access to state-of-the-art platforms, with all features enabled, across the divisions of our company will have an immediate and positive impact on academic programs across the globe, increase the talent pool of future scientists, and help contribute to the rapid development of safer, lower cost treatments for patients worldwide.”

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
08:35aSIMULATIONS PLUS : Announces the University+ Program
BU
10/13SIMULATIONS PLUS : Announces Cash Dividend Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend..
PU
10/13SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/13SIMULATIONS PLUS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 a Share, Payable Nov. 1 to Sh..
MT
10/13SIMULATIONS PLUS : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
10/13Simulations Plus, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on November 1, 2021
CI
10/11SIMULATIONS PLUS : Sets Date for 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Con..
BU
09/23SIMULATIONS PLUS : Receives New Grant Award From the FDA
BU
09/23Simulations Plus Receives New Grant Award from the FDA
CI
09/21SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,8 M - -
Net income 2021 10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 782 M 782 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,82 $
Average target price 64,67 $
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
Viera Lukacova Chief Scientist
David L. Ralph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.-45.22%782
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.17.54%49 094
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-44.89%21 880
OMNICELL, INC.37.49%7 174
SECTRA B169.12%4 423
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED56.59%4 195