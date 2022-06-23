Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simulations Plus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
46.13 USD   +3.45%
08:35aSimulations Plus Collaborates with Multinational Pharmaceutical Company to Provide Modeling & Simulation Support for COVID-19 Treatment
BU
06/21Simulations Plus Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/16DILIsym Software Publication Outlines Impact on the CGRP Field for Migraine
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simulations Plus Collaborates with Multinational Pharmaceutical Company to Provide Modeling & Simulation Support for COVID-19 Treatment

06/23/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that its Cognigen division worked with a major pharmaceutical company to implement modeling and simulation activities to support the development of a candidate COVID-19 therapy. This modeling and simulation work provided significant contributions towards regulatory submissions for the compound.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical company initiated a collaboration to support the accelerated development of their compound. Together with scientists from the company, Sébastien Bihorel, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Senior Director of Pharmacometrics and Workflow Automation, led this cooperative team effort on behalf of Simulations Plus. Cognigen scientists provided real-time data processing and analysis, allowing for rapid knowledge updates about pharmacokinetics and efficacy in patients with COVID‑19 as the clinical trials proceeded.

“We are extremely proud of this collaboration, which further underscores the importance and critical role of modeling and simulation in informing development-related decisions and improving the efficiency of drug development,” added Jill Fiedler-Kelly, Cognigen division president.

Visit our Resource Center for more information. Contact us to learn how we can support your regulatory submissions.

About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
08:35aSimulations Plus Collaborates with Multinational Pharmaceutical Company to Provide Mode..
BU
06/21Simulations Plus Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
06/16DILIsym Software Publication Outlines Impact on the CGRP Field for Migraine
BU
06/01INSIDER SELL : Simulations Plus
MT
05/26Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor Version 10.4 (X.4)
BU
05/26Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor Version 10.4 (X.4)
CI
05/05US FDA Renews Simulations Plus' DILIsym Software Licenses for 2022
MT
05/05U.S. FDA Renews Annual DILIsym Software Licenses for 2022
BU
05/05Simulations Plus, Inc Announces U.S. FDA Renews Annual DILIsym Software Licenses for 20..
CI
04/29INSIDER SELL : Simulations Plus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,9 M - -
Net income 2022 13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 932 M 932 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,13 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
John Kenneth Paglia Independent Director
Daniel L. Weiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.-5.73%932
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-26.54%29 060
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-27.31%8 242
OMNICELL, INC.-38.22%4 979
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-38.04%2 800
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.8.96%2 762