Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Simulations Plus, Inc.    SLP

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simulations Plus : Names Industry Veteran Will Frederick as Chief Financial Officer

12/01/2020 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brings 25 years of Financial Leadership, Significant Public Company Experience, and M&A Expertise to Company

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today the appointment of Will Frederick as chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding John Kneisel, who retires after seven years with the company.

Will Frederick brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to the company. He has a proven track record of developing and implementing strategies to drive revenue growth, increase profitability, managing merger & acquisition activities and achieving corporate objectives. He has global experience with both publicly traded and privately held companies including Pharsight, Entelos, Avaya, The Walt Disney Company and Ford Motor Company, amongst others.

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “I am pleased to welcome Will onto the executive team at Simulations Plus. Will’s background is well-suited to our current needs. He is experienced in financial leadership at large sized global companies. He has extensive previous involvement in mergers and acquisitions. His background includes experience as a public company CFO and he has prior experience in our industry as CFO at Pharsight and Entelos during the periods of time I was CEO. These skills and experience will support Simulations Plus well as we continue down a path of rapid revenue growth, international expansion and execution of our merger and acquisition strategy.”

Shawn O’Connor added: “I want to thank John Kneisel for his many contributions to the success of Simulations Plus over his seven-year tenure as CFO of the company. During his tenure, the Company delivered consistent revenue and profitability growth, successfully completed three acquisitions and achieved significant shareholder value appreciation. I wish John the best in his well-earned retirement.”

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
04:09pSIMULATIONS PLUS : Names Industry Veteran Will Frederick as Chief Financial Offi..
BU
11/17SIMULATIONS PLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
11/16SIMULATIONS PLUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/16SIMULATIONS PLUS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16SIMULATIONS PLUS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16SIMULATIONS PLUS : Reports FY2020 and Fourth Quarter FY2020 Financial Results
BU
11/10SIMULATIONS PLUS : DILIsym Plays Critical Role in Submission to State of Califor..
BU
11/09SIMULATIONS PLUS : Sets Date for 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Relea..
BU
11/05SIMULATIONS PLUS : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Confer..
BU
11/03SIMULATIONS PLUS : Lixoft Expands MonolixSuite™ in Version 2020R1
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,5 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 83,33 $
Last Close Price 55,97 $
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
John Anthony DiBella President
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
John R. Kneisel Chief Financial Officer
David L. Ralph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.92.64%1 116
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.96.84%41 759
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED153.33%39 536
OMNICELL, INC.28.30%4 436
SECTRA AB (PUBL)74.94%3 076
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.10.87%2 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ