Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Simulations Plus, Inc.    SLP

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Simulations Plus : Publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

12/16/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report summarizes the Company’s commitment to the core principles of ESG, its performance to date, and its aspirations for the future.

“At Simulations Plus, our vision is grand – to improve global health – and we have adopted the mission of achieving this goal through innovative, science-based software and consulting solutions to optimize treatment options that will both save and improve the quality of patients’ lives,” said Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. “With our inaugural ESG report, we have the opportunity to detail how Simulations Plus has, since its founding in 1996, placed the highest emphasis on innovation, integrity in our operations, commitment to producing positive impacts, respect for our employees, and concern for our communities.”

Mr. O’Connor continued, “At Simulations Plus, being good corporate citizens is not a temporary pursuit for these times, rather it is at the heart of everything we do, beginning with our core mission of supporting our clients’ efforts to accelerate the development and delivery of better, safer, and more effective therapeutics with less impactful methodologies, to providing consistent and excellent return to our shareholders. I am proud to have this opportunity to show how our corporate values closely align with the important principles of sustainable investing and ESG.”

The Simulations Plus ESG report can be viewed on the Investors page of its website under Corporate Profile.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
08:33aSIMULATIONS PLUS : Publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ..
BU
12/03SIMULATIONS PLUS : DILIsym Services Presents Important DILIsym and NAFLDsym Soft..
BU
12/02INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Simulations Plus
MT
12/01Simulations Plus Names New CFO
MT
12/01SIMULATIONS PLUS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
12/01SIMULATIONS PLUS : Names Industry Veteran Will Frederick as Chief Financial Offi..
BU
11/30INSIDER TRENDS : Simulations Plus Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
11/25Taglich Brothers Upgrades Simulations Plus to Buy From Speculative Buy; Lifts..
MT
11/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Prolong 90-Day Trend at Simulations Plus
MT
11/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Simulations Plus Converts Options in Mist of 90-Day ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,5 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 107x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 1 196 M 1 196 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,1x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 82,75 $
Last Close Price 60,02 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David L. Ralph Independent Director
John Kenneth Paglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.104.13%1 196
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED191.67%45 525
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.91.31%40 758
OMNICELL, INC.40.86%4 871
SECTRA AB (PUBL)82.99%3 288
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.14.72%2 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ