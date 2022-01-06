Simulations Plus : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue growth of 16%; Software revenue growth of 19%; Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 25%

Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, CA, January 6, 2022 - Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended November 30, 2021.

Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said, "Our software business continued to deliver higher revenue and margins in the first quarter, supplemented by improving momentum in our services business, which returned the company to overall double-digit revenue growth. The reinvigorated growth enabled a 22% improvement in net income, demonstrating both the benefit of a higher software versus services revenue mix and the inherent leverage in our operating model."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):

· Total revenue increased 16% to $12.4 million;

· Software revenue increased 19% to $7.4 million, representing 59% of total revenue;

· Services revenue increased 13% to $5.0 million, representing 41% of total revenue;

· Gross profit increased 17% to $9.7 million; gross margin was 78%;

· Net income and diluted EPS of $3.0 million and $0.15 compared to $2.5 million and $0.12, respectively;

· Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million, representing 42% of total revenue.

Mr. O'Connor concluded, "Looking forward, we remain focused on our organic growth strategy driven by key initiatives, including investing in our sales and marketing function, cross-selling products and services, and continuing to enhance our industry leading software offerings with new and improved functionality and incremental capabilities. With a software business that continues to generate consistently high growth rates, and a consulting services business that's growing its pipeline and backlog, we remain confident in achieving our 10-15% total revenue guidance for fiscal 2022."

1

Quarterly Dividend

The company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company's common stock, payable on February 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect," and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Investor Relations Contacts:

Renee Bouche

Simulations Plus Investor Relations

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Brian Siegel

Hayden IR

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

--Tables follow-

3

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended November 30, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue Software $ 7,362 $ 6,212 Services 5,055 4,489 Total revenue 12,417 10,701 Cost of revenue Software 735 812 Services 2,021 1,621 Total cost of revenue 2,756 2,433 Gross profit 9,661 8,268 Operating expenses Research and development 882 809 Selling, general and administrative 4,988 4,408 Total operating expenses 5,870 5,217 Income from operations 3,791 3,051 Other income (expense) Interest income 64 61 Change in value of contingent consideration (121 ) (121 ) Gain on sale of assets 1 - Gain on currency exchange 121 5 Total other income (expense), net 65 (55 ) Income before income taxes 3,856 2,996 Provision for income taxes (830 ) (517 ) Net Income $ 3,026 $ 2,479 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,150 19,930 Diluted 20,746 20,799 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (237 ) - Comprehensive income $ 2,789 $ 2,479

4

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) November 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,680 $ 36,984 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $78 11,823 9,851 Revenue in excess of billings 1,483 3,150 Prepaid income taxes 584 1,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,676 1,696 Short-term investments 82,660 86,620 Total current assets 139,906 139,313 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $14,734 and $14,438 8,189 7,646 Property and equipment, net 2,339 1,838 Operating lease right of use asset 1,146 1,276 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $6,873 and $6,516 10,112 10,469 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,319 and $2,186 6,331 6,464 Goodwill 12,921 12,921 Other assets 50 51 Total assets $ 180,994 $ 179,978 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19 $ 387 Accrued payroll and other expenses 3,967 5,604 Contracts payable - current portion 4,671 4,550 Billings in excess of revenue 52 117 Operating lease liability, current portion 338 382 Deferred revenue 568 534 Total current liabilities 9,615 11,574 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 2,113 1,726 Operating lease liability 810 896 Total liabilities 12,538 14,196 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital - 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,168,796 and 20,141,521 shares issued and outstanding 134,512 133,418 Retained earnings 34,224 32,407 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (280 ) (43 ) Total shareholders' equity 168,456 165,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 180,994 $ 179,978

5

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Trended Financial Information*

(Unaudited)

2021 2022 2021 2022 (in millions except earnings per share amounts) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD Software revenue Gastroplus $ 3.3 $ 4.5 $ 5.4 $ 3.1 $ 4.0 $ 16.3 $ 4.0 MonolixSuite 1.2 1.6 0.9 0.8 1.6 4.4 1.6 ADMET Predictor 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.2 1.5 5.0 1.5 Other 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.9 0.3 Total software revenue $ 6.2 $ 7.8 $ 8.3 $ 5.4 $ 7.4 $ 27.7 $ 7.4 Services revenue PKPD $ 2.2 $ 2.6 $ 1.9 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 9.1 $ 2.3 QSP/QST 1.1 1.7 1.2 1.1 1.5 5.1 1.5 PBPK 0.6 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.9 3.0 0.9 Other 0.5 - 0.6 0.3 0.4 1.4 0.4 Total services revenue $ 4.5 $ 5.3 $ 4.4 $ 4.4 $ 5.1 $ 18.8 $ 5.1 Total consolidated revenue $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 46.5 $ 12.4 Gross Margin Software 86.9% 89.0% 90.0% 85.0% 90.0% 88.0% 90.0% Services 63.9% 61.0% 63.0% 55.0% 60.0% 61.0% 60.0% Total 77.3% 77.9% 80.7% 71.7% 77.8% 77.2% 77.8% Income from operations $ 3.1 $ 3.5 $ 4.5 $ 0.2 $ 3.8 $ 11.3 $ 3.8 Operating Margin 28.5% 26.6% 35.6% 1.8% 30.5% 24.2% 30.5% Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 9.8 $ 3.0 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.47 $ 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 16.9 $ 5.3 Cash Flow from Operations $ 5.3 $ 1.3 $ 4.3 $ 8.3 $ 3.6 19.2 $ 3.6 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 7.1 $ 8.7 $ 9.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.5 32.5 $ 8.5 EMEA 2.5 3.1 1.5 0.9 3.0 7.9 3.0 Asia Pacific 1.1 1.4 1.7 1.8 0.9 6.0 0.9 Total consolidated revenue $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ 12.8 $ 9.8 $ 12.4 $ 46.6 $ 12.4 Software Performance Metrics Average Revenue per Customer (in thousands) Commercial $ 74.0 $ 84.0 $ 98.0 $ 65.0 $ 71.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog $ 12.0 $ 11.2 $ 12.4 $ 13.0 $ 15.4

*Numbers may not add due to rounding

6

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)

2021 2022 2021 2022 (in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Fiscal Year Fiscal YTD Net Income $ 2.5 $ 3.2 $ 3.8 $ 0.3 $ 3.0 $ 9.8 $ 3.0 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Provision for income taxes 0.5 0.2 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.8 1.3 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.8 3.6 0.8 Stock-based compensation 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.4 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3 $ 5.0 $ 5.9 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 $ 16.9 $ 5.3