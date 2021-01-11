Simulations Plus : Reports Record First Quarter FY2021 Financial Results
01/11/2021 | 04:09pm EST
First quarter revenue of $10.7 million, reflecting 14% year-over-year growth
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Financial highlights compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year:
Revenue increased 14% to $10.7 million
Gross profit increased 22% to $8.3 million
Gross margin was 77%, up from 72%
Net income increased 21% to $2.5 million
Diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $0.12
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “Our first quarter financial results were in line with our expectations highlighted by strong, double-digit revenue growth and increased profitability, despite a challenging comparison to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 that benefited from unusually strong results in our DILIsym division. The strategic investments in our sales and marketing infrastructure, and a growing reliance on modeling and simulation in the drug development ecosystem continue to facilitate strong revenue growth, as Simulations Plus bolsters its already strong position in the marketplace. The acquisition of Lixoft has meaningfully expanded our addressable market. In addition, this acquisition has had the desired impact of increasing the mix of software revenue, helping expand our overall profitability.”
“We recently signed a large COVID-19-related consulting services project with a large pharmaceutical client, validating the resources we devoted to our COVID-19 initiative and demonstrating the increasing value we play in support of our clients,” added Mr. O’Connor. “We also signed a new three-year project with a large private foundation as well as three new projects with a large non-profit biotechnology institute. Looking ahead, demand for our consulting services remains strong and next generation releases of several of our software products that are scheduled for fiscal 2021 reinforce our confidence in delivering another year of organic growth of 15% to 20% in fiscal 2021.”
Quarterly Dividend Declared
The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on February 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2021. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Investor Conference Call
The Company has announced an investor conference call that will be webcast live at 1:15 p.m. PST/4:15 p.m. EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
