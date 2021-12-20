Log in
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

12/20/2021 | 04:11pm EST
Conference Call to be on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the period ended November 30, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on January 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51,7 M - -
Net income 2022 11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
John Kenneth Paglia Independent Director
Daniel L. Weiner Independent Director
