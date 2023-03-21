Advanced search
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
43.33 USD   +1.74%
04:07pSimulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/16Simulations Plus to Present at Sidoti March Small-Cap Conference
BU
03/15Simulations Plus Partners With Institute of Medical Biology to Develop New Compounds Using AI, ML Platforms
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/21/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
Conference call to be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the period ended February 28, 2023, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on April 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report


All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 60,8 M - -
Net income 2023 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 65,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 866 M 866 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 79,0%
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,59 $
Average target price 58,75 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
Andrew Rokitka Vice President-Information Technology
John Kenneth Paglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.16.46%866
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.7.54%27 018
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED13.26%4 388
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.10.58%3 400
SECTRA AB (PUBL)2.77%2 837
OMNICELL, INC.12.12%2 543