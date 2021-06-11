Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simulations Plus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLP   US8292141053

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simulations Plus : Material Event (Form 8-K)

06/11/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other Events

On or about May 11, 2021, Simulations Plus, Inc., a California corporation (the 'Company'), mailed a proxy statement (the 'Proxy Statement') to its shareholders relating to a special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the 'Special Meeting'), which Special Meeting is to be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, virtually via live webcast through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLP2021. The Proxy Statement included a proposal to approve the Company's adoption of a new 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the '2021 Plan').

As disclosed in the Current Reports on Form 8-K and supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') by the Company on June 8, 2021 and June 10, 2021 (collectively, the 'Supplemental Proxy Materials'), on June 3, 2021 and June 9, 2021, respectively, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ('ISS') published proxy analysis and vote recommendations for the Special Meeting (the 'ISS Recommendations'), both of which included an unfavorable recommendation from ISS with respect to the Company's adoption of the 2021 Plan. In response to the ISS recommendations to vote 'against' the proposal to approve the 2021 Plan, (i) on June 8, 2021, the Company revised the 2021 Plan to decrease the total number of shares of common stock authorized and reserved for issuance under the 2021 Plan from 2,100,000 shares (as originally proposed) to 1,300,000 shares (as revised, the 'Revised 2021 Plan'), and (ii) on June 10, 2021 the Company publicly disclosed additional and updated information regarding equity awards granted, outstanding and reserved for issuance under our equity incentive plans.

On June 11, 2021, after reviewing the Supplemental Proxy Materials filed with the SEC, ISS published an updated proxy analysis and vote recommendation for the Special Meeting, pursuant to which it changed its prior recommendations and recommended that the Company's shareholders vote 'for' the adoption of our Revised 2021 Plan at the Special Meeting.

Except as set forth above and in the Supplemental Proxy Materials filed with the SEC on June 8, 2021 and June 10, 2021, respectively, the Proxy Statement remains unchanged. The Revised 2021 Plan will be presented for shareholder approval at the Special Meeting. The Company's Board of Directors continues to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote 'for' the proposal in the Proxy Statement, as supplemented by this supplement, to approve the Company's Revised 2021 Plan. Any vote 'for' or 'against' the 2021 Plan proposal using the proxy card previously furnished to the shareholders of record as of April 26, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, or the voting instruction card made available to the beneficial owners by their broker, bank or another nominee will be counted as a vote 'for' or 'against,' as applicable, the Revised 2021 Plan. If any shareholder has already returned his or her properly executed proxy card or voted via the Internet or by telephone and would like to change his or her vote on any matter, such shareholder may revoke his or her proxy before it is voted at the Special Meeting by submitting a new proxy bearing a later date via the Internet, by telephone, by mail or by attending the Special Meeting virtually and casting the online ballot, or as otherwise described in the Proxy Statement. If any shareholder would like a new proxy or has any questions, he or she should contact Will Frederick, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, at 42505 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534, or at (661) 723-7723.

2

Disclaimer

Simulations Plus Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
03:07pSIMULATIONS PLUS  : Material Event (Form 8-K)
PU
06/10SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. 2021 EQUITY I : April 9, 2021 Plan Approved by the Shareh..
PU
06/08SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/27SIMULATIONS PLUS  : Insider Selling at Simulations Plus (SLP) Continues with Sig..
MT
05/27SIMULATIONS PLUS  : to Participate in 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Inv..
BU
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Simulations Plus Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/20SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13SIMULATIONS PLUS  : to Present at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media..
BU
05/12SIMULATIONS PLUS  : Secures Approval for Share Trading on Nasdaq Global Select M..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,8 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 97,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 079 M 1 079 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 84,67 $
Last Close Price 53,65 $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
William W. Frederick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
Viera Lukacova Chief Scientist
David L. Ralph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.-25.40%1 079
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.8.35%45 108
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-22.18%30 948
OMNICELL, INC.16.50%6 065
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.0.00%5 852
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED46.02%4 026